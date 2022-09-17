Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 key visual released

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated releases that the anime community has been looking forward to. Interestingly, there’s good news for all fans, as the series recently uploaded a key visual that serves as a teaser for the second season of the animanga series. As one can see, there are three important characters in the key visual - Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and Geto Suguru in a train.

This is an indication that the second season of the series will continue the story with Gojo’s Past arc, which explores his time at Jujutsu High when Geto Suguru was his classmate. In addition, the official website also provided some updates concerning the upcoming TV Special. The key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, along with the relevant updates, have been mentioned below.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 visual and updates with respect to the TV Special

The official website of Jujutsu Kaisen recently updated their fanbase with new information regarding the second season of the series. It has been confirmed that season 2 will be making its debut sometime in 2023 and studio MAPPA will be responsible for the animation. Moreover, a TV Special is scheduled to be broadcast on September 18, 2022, at 5.00 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch this event on MBS and TBS at the aforementioned time.

The TV Special will also include Junya Enoki, the Japanese voice actor for Yuuji Itadori. As per the tweet, a few voice actors will also share their favorite scenes from the first season in the upcoming TV special.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Based on the key visual, the second season will start by adapting Gojo’s Past arc of the series. This arc will take a step back from the current events in Season 1 and show Satoru Gojo as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where Geto Suguru was his classmate.

The primary focus would be on exploring the duo's friendship. The two best friends will be deployed on a mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel and ensure that it reaches master Tengen safely. However, this will not be the main highlight of the second season as this arc will merely provide context and set up for the Shibuya Incident arc.

The latter arc will be the focal point of season 2 as Geto will manage to create his own army of curse users and cursed spirits in an attempt to seal Gojo away for eternity.

