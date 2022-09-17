Create

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 key visual released

Key visual released along with updates on the upcoming TV Special (Image via MAPPA)
Rohan Jagannath
Modified Sep 17, 2022 03:35 PM IST

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is one of the most anticipated releases that the anime community has been looking forward to. Interestingly, there’s good news for all fans, as the series recently uploaded a key visual that serves as a teaser for the second season of the animanga series. As one can see, there are three important characters in the key visual - Satoru Gojo, Shoko Ieiri, and Geto Suguru in a train.

This is an indication that the second season of the series will continue the story with Gojo’s Past arc, which explores his time at Jujutsu High when Geto Suguru was his classmate. In addition, the official website also provided some updates concerning the upcoming TV Special. The key visual for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, along with the relevant updates, have been mentioned below.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 visual and updates with respect to the TV Special

／TVアニメ『#呪術廻戦』 第2期 ティザービジュアル解禁!＼2023年放送予定のTVアニメ第2期では五条と夏油の高専時代のエピソード「#懐玉・玉折」が描かれます!彼らの決別した過去がついに明らかに…合わせて公式HPもリニューアル▼jujutsukaisen.jp#呪術2期 https://t.co/HU5rYmhbSS

The official website of Jujutsu Kaisen recently updated their fanbase with new information regarding the second season of the series. It has been confirmed that season 2 will be making its debut sometime in 2023 and studio MAPPA will be responsible for the animation. Moreover, a TV Special is scheduled to be broadcast on September 18, 2022, at 5.00 pm JST. Fans in Japan can watch this event on MBS and TBS at the aforementioned time.

／　明日 17時放送！『#呪術廻戦 #じゅじゅTV 声優が選ぶ名シーン＆アニメ第2期 ティザービジュアル公開記念SP』＼1年ズが選ぶ名シーン、#ケンドーコバヤシ さん #和牛 水田さん #ハライチ 岩井さんの呪術トークをお届け!第2期への虎杖役 #榎木淳弥 さんのコメントもお楽しみに! https://t.co/kLGizLI6Zk

The TV Special will also include Junya Enoki, the Japanese voice actor for Yuuji Itadori. As per the tweet, a few voice actors will also share their favorite scenes from the first season in the upcoming TV special.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2?

Based on the key visual, the second season will start by adapting Gojo’s Past arc of the series. This arc will take a step back from the current events in Season 1 and show Satoru Gojo as a second-year student at Tokyo Jujutsu High, where Geto Suguru was his classmate.

The primary focus would be on exploring the duo's friendship. The two best friends will be deployed on a mission to escort the Star Plasma Vessel and ensure that it reaches master Tengen safely. However, this will not be the main highlight of the second season as this arc will merely provide context and set up for the Shibuya Incident arc.

The latter arc will be the focal point of season 2 as Geto will manage to create his own army of curse users and cursed spirits in an attempt to seal Gojo away for eternity.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2022 progresses.

