Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199: Why Angel is crucial to save both Yuji and Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 is set to drop very soon. The previous chapter culminated in Maki receiving a major power-up. She finally exorcized the cursed spirit Naoya and established herself to be on par with Toji Fushiguro.

Chapter 199 will likely provide an update on Yuji and Megumi. Spoilers have revealed further information about Hana Kusuru aka Angel and "King of Curses" Ryomen Sukuna.

With the Jujutsu World in a dire state after Gojo was sealed away, Angel could be the answer to their problems. This article touches upon why she is so important to Yuji and Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 and reflects the views of the author.

Jujutsu Kaisen: What makes Angel so important when it comes to Yuji and Gojo

mel @PotterH46776514 #JJKSPOILERS #jjk199 #jjk200

We might get a sukana backstory in chapter 200 of jjk if chapter 199 ends with sukana saying that he is the fallen angel We might get a sukana backstory in chapter 200 of jjk if chapter 199 ends with sukana saying that he is the fallen angel #JJKSPOILERS #jjk199 #jjk200 We might get a sukana backstory in chapter 200 of jjk if chapter 199 ends with sukana saying that he is the fallen angel https://t.co/EApiPdgjZJ

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 sheds light on Hana Kusuru. Like Yuji, she is the vessel for Angel. A glimpse of Angel is seen when a mouth appears on Hana's face upon being asked her identity.

The mouth introduces itself as Angel. It explains that it aims to get rid of all reincarnated players. The reason for this is that upon reincarnation, the vessels are either subdued or killed. Such acts go against the laws of nature.

Finally, Angel agrees to help them release Gojo for something in return. She asks them to aid her in defeating the "Fallen Angel". She also states that Megumi is her "Man of Destiny" but does not offer further clarification. Sukuna, making an appearance later, reveals that he is in fact the "Fallen Angel".

beek★ @beektweetr my only motivation for reading jjk rn is for megumi to be the one to recruit angel to unseal gojo my only motivation for reading jjk rn is for megumi to be the one to recruit angel to unseal gojo https://t.co/6Eg0oc6Q7q

Bringing Angel over to their corner could prove crucial to saving Gojo and Yuji. Speaking of Gojo, the elite sorcerer has been sealed for 978 days so far in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. As stated earlier, time does not pass in the Prison Realm. However, as Geto mentions, it takes a little while for the sealing to be complete, which gives hope for his release.

Gojo beings sealed away puts the fate of the Jujutsu World and humanity in a dire state. Chapter 145 of Jujutsu Kaisen showed Megumi approaching Tengen for a solution to the Gojo problem. Tengen spoke about the Realm's back door.

This back door can only be opened with the Inverted Spear of Heaven (nullifies cursed techniques) or the Black Rope (disrupts and cancels cursed technique effects). But these objects no longer exist. Gojo may have sealed or possibly destroyed the former while he got rid of the latter when facing Miguel.

However, with the introduction of Angel, all is possibly not lost. Angel's cursed technique allows her to extinguish any other cursed technique. This could prove to be highly beneficial in undoing Gojo's seal.

The Prison Realm in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Coming over to Yuji, like Hana Kusuru, he is the vessel of Sukuna. By injesting Sukuna's finger at the start of the Jujutsu Kaisen series, he gained a massive reserve of cursed energy. The Jujutsu Society wanted to do away Yuji, stating that if taken over by Sukuna, he could be a huge threat.

Gojo came to his rescue, however, and has instead been training him as a jujutsu sorcerer. So far, Yuji has injested 16 of the Demon King's fingers. This is probably enough for Sukuna to do some serious damage.

Now, with Angel on their side, it might prove useful in saving Yuji. Angel refers to a "Fallen Angel" that she wishes to defeat. This entity is none other than Ryomen Sukuna. If the battle between the two does happen in Jujutsu Kaisen, Angel might have the upperhand on the Demon King given her ability to nullify cursed techniques.

Ryomen Sukuna as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Studio MAPPA)

This would then give the team a chance to save Yuji and get rid of Sukuna once and for all. But only if it were that easy. Taking on the "King of Curses" is no joke and with little known about Angel's abilities, it could go either way.

So far, very little is known about Angel and her abilities. What is known is that she is a sorcerer from over 1000 years ago. Her cursed technique allows her to cancel out other cursed techniques. But even knowledge on that is limited. Also, the entity she wishes to defeat (Sukuna) will be a handful.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far