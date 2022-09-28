Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 spoilers: Hana Kurusu teams up with Yuji and Megumi, Sukuna’s return teased

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 ended with Maki using her new power-up to finally exorcize Naoya and establish herself as a fighter of Toji’s level. Fans expected the chapter to be the end of the Sakurajima Colony arc, with the upcoming chapter providing an update on Yuji and Megumi’s current status.

But Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 leaked spoilers have revealed some startling information regarding both Hana Kurusu and Sukuna, sparking several possible theories about what might happen next.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 leaked spoilers anticipate Gojo’s return and Megumi’s face-off against Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 leaked spoilers start with Megumi waking up on a bed in a hotel room. He sees Hana Kurusu standing by a window and Yuji looking outside, holding a glass of wine and wearing a bathrobe.

The spoilers reveal that Takaba is also there, having just returned after scanning the area to find food for them all. The date is revealed to be November 14th, with a total of 359 points collected between all of them.

The spoilers then shift to Noritoshi Kamo’s flashback in which his mother tells him why she named him “Noritoshi,” with the conversation suggesting that he has a brother who hasn’t yet been introduced in the series.

As the chapter returns to the Tokyo No. 1 Colony, “Angel” Hana Kurusu is revealed. The raw scans also explain how Yuji finds Megumi and Hana Kurusu. Yuji first meets Takaba, who notices an unconscious Megumi being carried by a flying Hana. They call out to her, and the four set up camp in a hotel.

The spoilers shed light upon the dynamic between the four characters, with Hana, Yuji, and Takaba simply laughing when Megumi chided them for not being careful. The Ten-Shadows wielder received a similar reaction when he thanked them for saving him.

Myamura @King_Jin_Woo3

Everyone: *shocked!!*

Yuji: Oh, We Match



Lmao Yuji my brother

#JJKSpoilers #JJK199 Hana Kurusu's power Angel pops up a mouth on Hana's faceEveryone: *shocked!!*Yuji: Oh, We MatchLmao Yuji my brother Hana Kurusu's power Angel pops up a mouth on Hana's face Everyone: *shocked!!* Yuji: Oh, We MatchLmao Yuji my brother😂😂 #JJKSpoilers #JJK199 https://t.co/aZd8VFkIok

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 raw scans reveal more about Hana’s nickname and abilities. Upon being asked if she is called “Angel,” a mouth appears on her cheek, which is uncannily similar to how Sukuna often appears on Yuji’s face. The mouth introduces itself as Angel, and when asked why she saved Megumi, she begins explaining before Hana shuts the mouth up mid-speech.

Angel then explains that their goal is to eliminate all reincarnated players since, upon reincarnation, the vessels are often subdued or killed, which goes against the laws of nature. Hana agrees to help them unseal Satoru Gojo from the Prison Realm if they help her defeat the “Fallen Angel” first. She refers to Megumi as her “man of destiny” but refuses to clarify further.

Myamura @King_Jin_Woo3 #JJK199 Hana Kurusu will unseal Gojo if the "Fallen Angel" is defeated. And it turns out to be Legendary Demon God SUKUNA #JJKSpoilers Hana Kurusu will unseal Gojo if the "Fallen Angel" is defeated. And it turns out to be Legendary Demon God SUKUNA #JJKSpoilers #JJK199 https://t.co/uEWZ3m6Lc6

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 leaked spoilers tease Sukuna’s return to the series. The leaked panels show Sukuna interacting with Yuji in his innate domain, and Yuji tells the King of Curses that it makes him feel sick to see him. Sukuna mocks him and calls him a clueless idiot, revealing that the “Fallen Angel” they must defeat to unseal Gojo is him.

Final thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 takes a sharp turn for the worse. With Gojo being sealed, very few stand a chance against Sukuna after he has eaten fifteen fingers. But Hana’s reference to Megumi as her “man of destiny” anticipates the eventual standoff between Megumi and Sukuna.

Hana’s own powers also provide clues to the existence of other such cursed spirit vessels and how they might defeat Sukuna. Noritoshi’s flashback and the possible presence of another brother anticipate the introduction of a new character in the series.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far