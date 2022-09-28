Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199: Release date, where to read and what to expect

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 will finally provide a conclusion to the events of the latest chapter and confirm that Naoya will not be making a surprise comeback. Chapter 198 was the finale of the showdown between Maki and her cousin Naoya Zenin. Maki’s new power-up canonically made her as powerful as Toji, and the chapter also revealed the true power of the sword Mai crafted for her sister during the Perfect Preparation arc of the manga.

With Maki’s victory confirmed, fans are intrigued to find out what the aftermath of this fight has in store for Noritoshi Kamo, Daidou Hagane and Miyo Rokujushi, all of whom were severely injured.

Everything to know about the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199

Chapter 199 release date

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter releases new chapters on a weekly basis, with raw scans and spoilers appearing earlier in the week. The official english translation of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 is scheduled to be available worldwide on licensed streaming platforms at the following times:

Pacific Time: 8 am PST (October 2, 2022)

Eastern Time: 11 am EST (October 2, 2022)

British Time: 4 pm BST (October 2, 2022)

European Time: 5 pm CEST (October 2, 2022)

Indian time: 8:30 pm IST (October 2, 2022)

Philippine Time: 11 pm PHT (October 2, 2022)

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am JST (October 3, 2022)

Australia Time: 12:30 am ACST (October 3, 2022)

Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 will be available for streaming worldwide on the official Viz Shonen Jump website for Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as on the MANGA Plus by Shueisha website. VIZ and MANGA Plus allow readers to read the latest three chapters for free, and require a subscription for older chapters.

Chapter 199 will also be available on the Shonen Jump+ mobile app, which requires a subscription for readers to access all chapters of the series at once.

What to expect in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199

The ongoing Sakurajima Colony arc focuses primarily on Maki, chronicling her awakening of the superior senses that her Heavenly Restriction has blessed her with. Chapter 198 concludes the fight between Maki and Naoya, establishing her significance as a powerful player in the Culling Game, gaining two new allies in the process.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 will likely round off the ongoing arc, providing updates on Noritoshi, Daidou and Miyo’s conditions and what they intend to do after this. The chapter might also include an update on Megumi Fushiguro, who was last shown falling unconscious after his battle against Reggie, while “Angel” Hana Kurusu floated in the air above him.

A brief summary of chapter 198

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 198 began with Naoya making a comeback after having his torso sliced into two by Daidou. He used Domain Expansion, trapping Daidou and Miyo within the barrier, and promptly immobilized them with the sure-hit technique inside his domain.

The chapter revealed that people like Toji and Maki were immune to domains with barrier techniques due to their lack of cursed energy, since the barriers considered them inanimate objects. This, combined with the Split Soul Sword’s ability to ignore the external toughness of objects and directly damage the soul, allowed Maki to enter the domain and kill Naoya.

