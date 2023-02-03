Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 sets up Gojo vs Megumi in a way everyone feared

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers have just been leaked, and they have left the readers shocked and afraid for Megumi Fushiguro. Megumi is not only the deuteragonist of the series but also the most popular character according to the last two character polls.

However, along with making readers worry about Megumi and Yuji’s fate and the trauma they are going through, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 also suggests that the long-feared clash between Megumi and Gojo might be just around the corner.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 hints that Gojo will fight Sukuna occupying Megumi’s body

According to the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers, Sukuna overtakes Yuji’s body via the Keyword “Enchain” and then tears off one of his fingers, feeding it to Megumi. It is then revealed that Yuji is no longer the vessel of Sukuna, and Megumi now hosts the King of Curses. Of course, this implies that Megumi is forever subdued until and unless Sukuna deigns to transfer himself to another body, which he doesn’t seem inclined to do.

Following Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 leaks, two theories have surfaced. One suggests that after Sukuna uses Megumi to fight Tsumiki, he will inevitably face Yuji. However, the more popular opinion is that Gojo will finally be unsealed, and as the only one who can measure up to Sukuna and the Ten Shadows, he will be the one to fight the King of Curses.

The origin of Gojo vs Megumi

Gojo reveals the past of their clans (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 117, during a flashback in the middle of the Shibuya arc, Gojo told Megumi that during the Edo or Keicho period, the heads of the Gojo and Zen’in clans killed each other in a duel. The Gojo clan head was a wielder of the Six Eyes and Limitless like Satoru, while the Zen’in clan head possessed the Ten Shadows Technique like Megumi.

This battle caused an irreparable rift between the two clans, which later escalated into a feud. After telling Megumi this story, Gojo asked his ward if he understood the implications of it. Megumi later ruminated that just because his ancestor was capable of it does not mean he could be stronger than Satoru Gojo.

Gojo implies that Megumi can kill him (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

He also assumed that his ancestor must have used Mahoraga to kill the former Gojo clan head, although this theory has been disputed. However, the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom unanimously agreed that this was mangaka Gege Akutami’s way of foreshadowing a battle between the teacher and his student. This was later reconfirmed when the cover of Jujutsu Kaisen Key Animation volume 2 came out.

On it, Gojo and Megumi were seen facing each other. What stood out was that in Volumes 0 and 1, Yuta and Yuji were seen facing Geto and Sukuna, their respective antagonists, in the same way. However, Megumi, who was thus far a protagonist and showed very little sign of suddenly turning against his mentor, was featured on the cover in the antagonist’s position.

Jujutsu Kaisen Key Animation Volume 2 cover (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

Many noticed that Megumi was portrayed upside down, the significance of which was not clear at that time. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 makes it obvious that it is not Megumi himself but Sukuna in his body who will play the villain to not just Yuji but likely to Gojo as well.

Why Gojo is likely to be unsealed

Hana's attachment to Megumi (Image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

Previously, it was stated that Angel would only free Satoru Gojo if she was allowed to kill the Disgraced, who turned out to be Sukuna. However, considering Hana’s feelings for Megumi and Angel’s attachment to Hana, she might agree to free Gojo in hopes of liberating Megumi from Sukuna and thus transferring Sukuna into someone inconsequential.

Additionally, Satoru Gojo is the best shot she has at killing Sukuna. One must not forget that Sukuna is not just the target of Angel but of Kashimo and whoever possesses Tsumiki as well. She might view Gojo as a way to get to her target first, given that she is unconscious in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, and Sukuna is likely to be gone by the time she wakes up.

The consequences of such a fight

While this fight has a relatively minor impact on the jujutsu world beyond mass destruction and a total upheaval of hierarchy, it is likely to be the single most traumatic event in Satoru Gojo’s life.

In the past, Gojo had to kill his best friend Suguru Geto and was then faced with Kenjaku occupying his body in Shibuya. Not only does he carry the burden of that murder, but his decision to hide Geto’s body from the higher-ups is what led Kenjaku to obtain it.

Gojo killed Megumi’s father, Toji Fushiguro, 11 years ago and then sought out the boy nine years ago. Gojo not only inducted him into the Jujutsu world, but he also mentored the child and became somewhat of a caretaker for the boy and his sister, as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210.

Megumi has been his ward and student for longer than Nobara or Yuji, and while they seemingly don’t get along, they share a healthy amount of respect and affection.

As such, having to fight Megumi and, as most readers anticipate, kill the boy to get rid of Sukuna will not only be traumatic but also might finally be the straw that breaks Gojo. While Gojo going berserk has not been foreshadowed in Jujutsu Kaisen, it would be cataclysmic if it happened.

Final thoughts

Of course, there are other outcomes of the events in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212. Sukuna can use Megumi’s technique to fight Tsumiki and then disappear. Many have theorized that this event would give Yuji the push to develop his own cursed technique. Yuta has been suspiciously absent so far, but he can return to face Sukuna as well.

Either way, Megumi is likely to perish in this whole endeavor. The question remains whether he will perish at Gojo’s hands or in someone else’s. Creator Gege Akutami stated long ago that he had already decided on Megumi’s ending. It remains to be seen how brutal and heart-wrenching it will be.

