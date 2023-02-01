Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers and raw scans: Tsumiki’s truth is revealed, Sukuna overpowers Yuji to execute his plans for Megumi

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 is set to be released on February 6, but as usual, spoilers have recently surfaced from reputed leakers. This chapter not only clarifies the situation with Tsumiki but also marks Sukuna’s return. The chapter ends on a shocking and tragic note for both Yuji and Megumi.

In the previous chapter, Megumi and Yuji implemented the rule allowing players to exit the colony in exchange for 100 points and a substitute. However, when they tried to get Tsumiki to leave, she used those 100 points to add a rule to the Culling Game allowing free entry and exit, implying that Tsumiki has been possessed by a sorcerer of the past.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers up to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers and raw scans see Sukuna use his binding vow to return with a shocking purpose regarding Megumi

According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers, the chapter begins with a flashback of when Megumi first went to see Tsumiki at the beginning of the Culling Game. After she woke up from the coma, Tsumiki admitted that walking was a bit difficult since her muscles must have atrophied. As Megumi reassured his sister, they shared a moment of light-hearted family bonding.

The chapter then shows the events of the previous chapter through Yuji’s eyes. Seeing Megumi reunite with Tsumiki, Yuji thought that all that was left was to get Gojo unsealed. He thanked both his teacher and his friend for allowing him to help with the situation. However, Tsumiki then asked to add the rule, shocking everyone. After Kogane adds the rule, Megumi desperately asks who she is, to which Tsumiki responds,

“I am your sister, Megumi Fushiguro.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers reveal that the reincarnated sorcerers have access to the memories of the bodies they occupy and can thus act as the vessel to fool others. The imposter states that they haven’t fought anyone for 1000 years and now wish to fight Sukuna at a time and place of their choosing. Moth-like wings sprout from Tsumiki’s back as the imposter flies away, with Yuji and Hana starting to chase them.

At that moment, Sukuna utters his Binding Vow keyword, “Extension,” and forcible switches with Yuji. Sukuna promptly knocks Hana out and then explains the conditions of the Binding Vow to a shocked Megumi. He states that it’s a gamble from then on and tears out one of his fingers after imbuing it with cursed energy.

Although the Binding Vow stipulates that he cannot harm or kill others during the 1 minute he controls the body, he is allowed to harm Yuji. According to Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers, Megumi immediately tries to summon Mahoraga but Sukuna covers his mouth and stops the incantation midway. He then feeds that curse-imbued finger to Megumi. Yuji regains consciousness after a minute and finds that Sukuna has now overtaken Megumi’s body.

Observations

Tsumiki implements a rule in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 (image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

It is clear from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers that the person occupying Tsumiki’s body is powerful and has a prior history with Sukuna. It is unclear whether they are the Game Master, but they are from the same era as Noritoshi Kamo and Sukuna, likely Angel as well. While their curse technique has not been revealed yet, they have moth-like transparent wings.

It’s clear from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers that Sukuna had been biding his time. While it is unclear whether taking over Megumi’s body had been his original intention, it serves him entirely too well at this point. By fighting the one in Tsumiki’s body while he occupies her brother’s body will serve to traumatize both Yuji and Megumi, which may weaken their mental fortitudes enough for Sukuna to get strong footholds.

Additionally, considering that Megumi wasn’t created to be a vessel like Yuji was, he should have no resistance to Sukuna whatsoever, allowing the Curse to have free control of his body. While Angel is determined to kill Sukuna and would likely have done so while he occupied Yuji’s body, she will hesitate to kill Megumi given Hana’s attachment to him.

Final thoughts

Sukuna regarding Megumi during the Shibuya Arc (image via Gege Akutami/ Shueisha)

One of the main doubts in Jujutsu Kaisen has always been regarding Sukuna’s intentions with Megumi. It is clear that he had special plans for the boy, but it is unlikely that this was what he had planned. Anybody can be his vessel, therefore he doesn’t need a sorcerer of Megumi’s caliber for that. However, since Yuji did not have an innate cursed technique, it’s unknown if Sukuna can somehow manipulate the curse technique of the body he occupies.

If it is indeed so, then having the Ten Shadows at his disposal is a trump card that Sukuna cannot overlook. Either way, the coming chapters will show how Yuji reacts to the situation, but as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212, it is almost impossible for Megumi to survive this.

