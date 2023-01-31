Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 may have revealed the Game Master of the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 marks the implementation of a new rule in the Culling Game, as well as the return of Tsumiki Fushiguro. While it could have been a touching chapter, mangaka Gege Akutami’s signature twist at the end reveals a shocking change in Tsumiki’s demeanor.

In addition to her attitude, several other facts from Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 strongly suggest that a sorcerer of the past has been reincarnated in Tsumiki. Additionally, there is an equally strong possibility that she is the current Host of the Game Master of the Culling Game.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 hints at Tsumiki Fushiguro being the Game Master of the Culling Game

Itadori and others decide to forsake this rule in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211, Megumi tells Yuji that establishing a rule for sorcerers to enter and exit the colonies freely is pointless since the Culling Game doesn’t explicitly forbid the players from doing so. The barriers around the colonies are responsible for hindering entry and exit, as well as for randomly teleporting players to different places within the colony upon entry.

Afterward, they decide to add a rule allowing players to leave the Culling Game as long as someone enters the game in their place. However, the Game Master, through Kogane, decides that this is not enough and adds another clause to that rule, stating that the player must also pay 100 points to leave the Culling Game in addition to a substitution.

After Megumi agrees to that, Maki brings Tsumiki and Ijichi, who will be taking Tsumiki’s place, inside Colony no. 1. Upon Entering the colony, Tsumiki is teleported to Megumi via what Itadori dubs a stroke of luck.

When Megumi gives her 100 points in order to leave the Culling Game, Tsumiki orders her Kogane to add the seemingly pointless rule about allowing players to exit and enter the colonies freely. At this point, Megumi understands that this person is not his sister.

What Jujutsu Kaisen revealed so far about the Game Master

Culling Game rules as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 143 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 143, when the rules of the Culling Game were revealed, the Game Master was mentioned thrice. In rule 5, it was stated that although the general value of a sorcerer’s life is five points and a non-sorcerer’s life is one point, the power to determine the point value of any life rests with the Game Master. This implies that the Game Master can, theoretically, increase or decrease the value of lives.

In rules 6 and 7, it was stated that the players can negotiate with the Game Master to add a rule in exchange for 100 points. While the Game Master can modify the clauses to a degree, they must allow the rule to pass if it does not have any long-lasting effect on the game. This implies that the Game Master can, to a degree, stretch the definition of a long-lasting effect since the three rules (Kashimo’s, Higuruma’s, and Megumi’s) allowed so far all affect the game in a long-term manner.

Tengen on the Game Master in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145 (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 145, when Yuji and Megumi’s team went to meet Tengen, further information about the Game Master came to light. To fulfill his goal of merging humanity with Tengen, Kenjaku had to take a Binding Vow which stipulated that he could not be the Game Master. This ensured that Kenjaku did not have to be stationary during the entire duration of the Culling Game and that even if he died, the game would continue.

All of this suggests that the Game Master is someon Kenjaku knew before starting his quest to merge humanity with Tengen. They must be a sorcerer of the past who have reincarnated within a Culling Game player, who will henceforth be dubbed as the Host. While the Game Master and the Host can coexist, like Angel and Hana, statistics suggest that the Host will be subdued.

Why Tsumiki might be the Game Master

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 brings up the theory of Tsumiki being the Game Master primarily for three reasons. First and most obviously, she is not forcibly teleported to Megumi, but the art makes it clear that she willingly disappears from the barrier and reappears on the roof where the others are. The only person capable of circumnavigating the by-laws of the Culling Game is the Game Master.

Second, she is well aware of Megumi’s exact location, something which only the Game Master would know. Third, she adds a rule allowing free entrance and exit from the colonies. Reggie stated that entering the colony barriers can trigger a second awakening of the modern sorcerer. As a result, allowing players to exit and enter the colonies repeatedly increases their chances of re-awakening.

For this purpose, this rule is necessary. But for it to take effect, the barriers themselves must be modified to a certain degree, a feat only possible for the Game Master. There would be no reason to waste 100 points otherwise. Moreover, it has been mentioned that when Tsumiki orders Kogane to add the rule, her normally dark eyes turn light.

Final thoughts

Tsumiki waits for the transfer of points (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 211 puts forth a logical case, it is not foolproof. One can ask why Tsumiki, as the Host of the Game Master, would not kill anyone to horde points for herself and instead wait for Megumi to transfer points to her. Furthermore, her actions seemed targeted towards traumatizing Megumi, who is of no value to the heads of the Culling Game.

Megumi asks Yuji for help to save Tsumiki (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

While they want Sukuna and are aware that someone from Jujutsu High acts as a trigger for the King of Curses, they are unaware that this person is Megumi. However, if Tsumiki does turn out to be the Host, the consequences could extend beyond just Megumi’s psyche. Saving Tsumiki has been the primary goal for so many people, and to have her squander away their hard-earned points will turn them away from Megumi.

