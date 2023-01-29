Jujutsu Kaisen: 4 past sorcerers who have become an ally (& 4 who remained enemies)

One of the most universally praised aspects of Jujutsu Kaisen’s Culling Games saga has been the introduction of reincarnated ancient sorcerers. For both the general introduction of additional powerful characters, as well as the opportunity for the series’ main cast to test their might against them, it has certainly been one of the best parts of the saga.

Even more exciting is the fact that some of these ancient sorcerers ended up joining Jujutsu Kaisen’s main cast in their efforts to stop Kenjaku and the Culling Games. However, this isn’t a universal truth, with just as many ancient sorcerers remaining enemies to prevent the main cast in their efforts.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Jujutsu Kaisen.

Angel and 4 other ancient sorcerers who’re now allies in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Hajime Kashimo

First introduced via his fights with Panda and Kinji Hakari in Jujutsu Kaisen, Hajime Kashimo is undoubtedly one of the strongest and most skilled sorcerers in the series currently. He’s also shown to be one of the smartest sorcerers in the series currently, seemingly aware of the concept of electrolysis despite his original life taking place long before its discovery.

Kashimo becomes an ally after squaring off against Kinji Hakari, whom he is defeated by after an incredibly brutal and large-scale battle. The latter was able to convince him to join his cause by promising him a fight with Sukuna in exchange. This is something Kashimo has wanted since his original life, to the point where his one-use Cursed Technique is being saved for Sukuna specifically.

2) Angel

Angel is an ancient sorcerer who is incarnated into the body of Hana Kurusu, seemingly cohabitating with her rather than forcibly taking over fully as other ancient sorcerers have. The circumstances seem similar to that of Jujutsu Kaisen’s protagonist Yuji Itadori with the Cursed Spirit Sukuna, but this is unconfirmed.

Angel agrees to work with Megumi and Yuji’s group for two main reasons. The first is that Hana Kurusu has a special connection to Megumi, and in the interest of their relationship, Angel wants to give Hana the chance to work with him. There’s also Angel’s own personal desire, which is to see “The Fallen,” better known as Sukuna, killed in exchange for their assistance.

3) Rokujushi Miyo

Rokujushi Miyo is the incarnation of a sumo enthusiast ancient sorcerer, first introduced in the Sakurajima Colony Arc of the series’ Culling Games saga. His introduction comes as Maki Zenin and Noritoshi Kamo are struggling to defeat the reincarnated Cursed Spirit of Naoya Zenin, aiding them by challenging Maki to a sumo match and helping her clear her mind.

Whereas the above two Jujutsu Kaisen ancient sorcerers were promised something in exchange for their cooperation, this isn’t the case with Rokujushi. He instead simply wanted to wrestle someone, singling Maki out due to recognizing her overthinking her own abilities. Via their sumo match, he helps to free her of her own mental restraints, helping her to reach her peak mindset and strength.

4) Hagane Daido

Also debuting during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sakurajima Colony Arc alongside Rokujushi, Hagane Daido is the incarnation of a nameless master swordsman from the past. While he can’t wield Cursed Energy, he’s still considered an ancient sorcerer due to his ability to sense (but still not see) it, as well as the fact that he reincarnated due to the Culling Game.

Like Rokujushi, he’s also not promised anything in particular in order to earn his cooperation and aid. He instead voluntarily provides it, helping to defeat Naoya Zenin and also teaching Maki how to properly use her katana in the process.

His expertise in swordplay is shown by his emitting an aura of sheer lethality, rather than Cursed Energy, when he first wields Maki’s blade, prompting her to ask him for help, which he happily provides.

Ryu Ishigori and 3 other ancient sorcerers who’re still enemies in Jujutsu Kaisen

1) Reggie Star

Reggie Star is the first ancient sorcerer in Jujutsu Kaisen seen leading a group of his own sorcerers after reincarnating, dominating the Tokyo No. 1 Colony’s point allocation as a result. Intelligent and playful, he finds the cautious and serious Megumi Fushiguro as his opponent, providing a clash of fighting style and personality simultaneously.

Reggie makes it quite clear that he’s staunchly opposed to Megumi’s goals and will not be working with him, thus starting the fight between them. While showing some ally-like grace in defeat by giving Megumi all of his points as a show of respect before dying, he nevertheless dies as an enemy to him and his group’s goals and ideals.

2) Iori Hazenoki

Iori Hazenoki is one of the ancient sorcerers in Jujutsu Kaisen who joins Reggie Star’s group, with the faction en masse serving as antagonists for the Tokyo No. 1 Colony arc. Hazenoki is shown to be a very vicious and temper-prone individual, willingly and happily engaging in the brutal Culling Game. This is a proof of him being from a very different and much more violent time.

Fighting Fumihiko Takaba for most of the arc, Hazenoki voluntarily ends their fight after his Kogane informs him that Reggie Star has been eliminated from the Culling Game. Him remaining an enemy rather than becoming an ally after Reggie’s death is indicated by his unyielding refusal to give Takaba his points.

3) Ryu Ishigori

Ryu Ishigori appears during Jujutsu Kaisen’s Sendai Colony Arc, squaring off against Yuta Okkotsu and Takako Uro in an intense three-way match. The fight eventually dwindles down to a one-on-one between Ishigori and Okkotsu, where the former chooses to continue fighting the latter rather than joining up with his now-singular opponent.

Ishigori is particularly interesting, as he and Yuta seem to amicably end their fight with one another to the point where he gives Okkotsu his points rather than be killed for them. Despite this, he makes no apparent intent to join Okkotsu’s group, instead thanking Okkotsu for finally giving him a fight which makes him feel satisfied after four hundred years.

4) Takako Uro

Takako Uro, meanwhile, makes it clear that she will staunchly oppose Yuta Okkotsu until the very end of her time in Jujutsu Kaisen thus far. Having been reincarnated from a thousand years ago, her first life saw her as a captain of a prominent assassin squad associated with a ruling family in Japan at the time.

This leads to her being very proud and arrogant, which comes out plenty during her fight against Yuta Okkotsu and Ryu Ishigori. Even in defeat, she still tries to maintain an air of superiority over Yuta by telling him that he’ll reach his limit since Sukuna transcends his strength as a calamity. Despite giving him her points here, Uro makes it clear that she’s still his enemy.

