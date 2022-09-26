Jujutsu Kaisen Arcs: Full list of all 14 arcs in order

Jujutsu Kaisen is undoubtedly one of the best shonen anime and manga series at the moment. There are plenty of reasons for the fans to give this show a shot. Good character design, well-written script, an engaging plot, and top-tier animation are some of the reasons why this series is currently enjoying massive success.

At the time of writing, the manga has progressed quite a bit, giving the animation studio enough source material for another season. There are a total of 198 chapters that account for 14 story arcs. Let’s take a look at all the story arcs in Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as the respective chapters that constitute them.

Jujutsu Kaisen: Full list of story arcs in order

Cursed Child arc (Chapters 0-1 to 0-4)

Fearsome Womb arc (Chapters 1 to 9)

Cursed Training arc (Chapters 10 to 18)

Vs. Mahito arc (Chapters 19 to 31)

Kyoto Goodwill Event arc (Chapters 32 to 54)

Death Painting arc (Chapters 55 to 64)

The first six story arcs of the series have been animated so far. All the arcs mentioned from there on are only available in the manga format. Season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen will most likely adapt the next two arcs of the series.

Gojo’s Past arc (Chapters 65 to 79)

Shibuya Incident arc (Chapters 79 to 136)

Itadori’s Examination arc (Chapters 137 to 143)

Perfect Preparation arc (Chapters 144 to 158)

Tokyo No.1 Colony arc (Chapters 159 to 173)

Sendai Colony arc (Chapters 174 to 180)

Tokyo No.2 Colony arc (Chapters 181 to 190)

Sakurajima Colony arc (Chapters 191 to 198)

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 details

It was recently announced that the series’ second season has been confirmed and is set to release sometime in 2023. Additionally, the team also announced that MAPPA will be returning to adapt the second season. Two key visuals for the second season have already been released.

The first one features Gojo, Ieiri, and Geto Suguru in it. The picture hints that the second season will pick things up from where Season 1 left off by adapting Gojo’s Past arc to start things off. This arc explores the time when Gojo and Geto were classmates and were asked to escort Star Plasma Vessel to Master Tengen.

Similar to the first key visual, the second one features Gojo, Itadori, Nobara, and Fushiguro inside a train compartment. This indicates that the second season will be animating the Shibuya Incident arc as well. So far, this has been one of the most anticipated and enjoyable story arcs in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 synopsis

Yuji Itadori, a high schooler, enjoyed taking part in baseless paranormal activities with his seniors at the Occult Club. Despite being physically gifted, he continued spending time with his seniors and visited his grandfather at the hospital after school.

One fateful day, he encountered Megumi Fushiguro, a first-year sorcerer at Tokyo Jujutsu High, who warned him about a powerful cursed item on which Itadori’s seniors got their hands. This endangered the lives of those in possession of it, and the two rushed to Itadori’s school to save them. While the two succeeded in saving them, Fushiguro was caught off guard by another curse.

Itadori saved him and decided to consume the cursed item in order to gain powers to fight the curses. However, he soon became a partial vessel to Sukuna, the King of Curses. The protagonist was then admitted to Tokyo Jujutsu High under the consultation of Satoru Gojo to become a jujutsu sorcerer. From then onwards, Itadori chose a path from which he could not turn back at any cost.

