Jujutsu Kaisen: 8 most unbelievable things Gojo has ever done

Gojo Satoru is one of those characters in Jujutsu Kaisen that manages to steal the spotlight from the actual protagonist. With his kaleidoscopic personality, he became an instant darling of the fandom, which makes him the goofiest character in the show, all the while cloaking his true nature of a good and honorable man who protects his comrades at all costs. And let’s not forget about those dreamy blue eyes.

Deemed one of the best jujutsu sorcerers to have ever lived, Satoru has a mind-blowing character arc in Jujutsu Kaisen. Living up to his epithet, he had several moments in the manga and anime which were downright unbelievable.

As his fate remains uncertain with his current misfortune of being sealed in the prison realm, let us look at 10 of the most unbelievable things he has done in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen manga/anime.

What are some of the most incredible feats achieved by Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen?

1) Single-handedly vouching for Itadori Yuji

Gojo and Itadori in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Right off the bat, we were introduced to the righteous side of Gojo Satoru when he helped Yuji, the protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen. The authorities were quite shaken when Sukuna got a new vessel, and it became imperative to destroy it. That, however, meant killing Itadori.

Gojo gave no second thought before defying the will of the higher-ups and saving him, believing that Yuji could learn to enhance his ability to contain the king of curses. He even went as far as to keep him hidden when he was presumed dead and secretly worked on improving his control of cursed energy.

2) Using Limitless Blue and Red

As far as cursed techniques are concerned, the Limitless is already a super powerful technique to possess. It is an inherited technique passed down to Gojo from generations of the Satoru clan, letting its users manipulate space and create an invisible barrier around them by dividing the space between them and any foreign object infinite times, alluding to its name.

Gojo turns it up a notch by mastering the leveled-up versions of the technique, the Red and the Blue, something only holders of the Six Eyes can attempt to do. The Blue works on the power to attract while the Red repels. What makes using these two impressive is the sheer amount of precision required to manipulate them, something Gojo does effortlessly.

3) Killing Geto Suguru

Geto being concerned for Gojo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Gojo's Past Arc introduced us to the former friendship that the two sorcerers had once shared, which came as a shock in itself, considering the insidious nature of Suguru, which we had seen up until that point.

Readers were hit with another major plot twist when it was revealed that it was Kenjaku who had taken over Geto's mind with the brain curse, and it was Pseudo-Geto to whom we were initially introduced. To see Gojo kill one of his closest friends was a shock, regardless of the circumstances.

4) Unleashing Limitless Purple

Gojo's Hollow Purple Technique from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

It would be a mistake to think that Red and Blue were the maximum level that the Limitless can stretch up to. Gojo proved that his moniker of the greatest sorcerer alive was not an exaggeration.

The collision of the Red and Blue gives birth to the Purple, a technique mastered by a handful in history. The insane surge of energy stemming from merging the attraction and the repulsion of Blue and Red, respectively, becomes capable of completely vaporizing anything that comes in contact with it. We witness the Purple in action when Gojo uses it on Toji Fushiguro, which brings us to the following point.

5) Killing Toji Fishiguro

Gojo vs. Toji in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

The final confrontation between Gojo and Toji is one of the most visually striking fights in the manga, one which is highly anticipated to be seen in the anime. Ever since Toji was introduced, the character catapulted to fame almost immediately, given his relationship with Megumi and the stark character design coupled with an intimidating demeanor and relentless strength. Needless to say, he was a worthy contender whose death at the hands of Gojo was quite the feat.

His final defeat by Gojo was truly a testament to the unbelievable power of Gojo Satoru. Being from the Zenin clan, Toji had been aware of the counters for the Red and the Blue. But much to the surprise of Toji and the readers, Gojo unleashed the Purple, claiming the final victory.

6) Taking in Megumi Fushiguro

Gojo recruiting Megumi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Helping Megumi (essentially adopting him) and making him a protégé can be interpreted as a big step for both of them, given the sensitive relationship with the Zenin clan he now shares. Yet there was no reluctance in his decision, much like what he did for Yuji.

This only showcases Gojo as more than just a powerful sorcerer and his nature as a true sensei who adopts a nurturing figure for his students, aiding them in their journey of improvement and growth. Although Megumi has a polar opposite personality to Gojo's apparent goofiness and often gets visually wary of his sensei's shenanigans, he has nothing but respect for him.

7) Destroying the Inverted Spear of Heaven and the Black Rope

The Inverted Spear of Heaven from Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

While the Black Rope, initially possessed by Miguel, was destroyed by Gojo, his involvement in the disappearance of the Inverted Spear of Heaven is definitely up for debate. However, suppose the theory turns out to be true. In that case, it will be the biggest irony because, according to Master Tengen, the Spear and the Rope were capable of getting Gojo out of the prison realm where he is currently stuck.

Both of the cursed objects had the power to nullify Gojo's Limitless, so for him to get rid of them is no mere feat.

8) Activating the Unlimited Void for 0.2 seconds

Gojo activating the Unlimited Void in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Shueisha)

Unlimited Void, or the domain expansion for Limitless users, can be lethal for a normal person if trapped inside, owing to the infinite amount of knowledge their brains would be flooded with and overwhelm them to death.

During his fight with Mahito and Jogo in Shibuya, Gojo knew he couldn't use his domain expansion and run the risk of killing innocent bystanders, so he unexpectedly decided to pull off a domain expansion for just 0.2 seconds, incapacitating the civilians for just enough time to focus on eliminating the transfigured threats.

