What happened to Yuta between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Itadori Execution Arc, explained

With the recent arrival of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 to Crunchyroll’s anime streaming library, more fans are being introduced to and getting to know Yuta Okkotsu than ever before. The film-exclusive character serves as the protagonist for the movie’s events, which take place one year before the start of the mainline series.

Throughout Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta comes across the familiar faces of Tokyo Jujutsu High from the mainline series, as well as learns to control his Cursed Spirit, Rika Orimoto. However, as more and more fans begin the movie and eventually catch up with the manga, they find themselves ruminating on what Yuta did between the events of the film and his reappearance in the mainline series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down exactly what happened to Yuta between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and the Itadori Execution arc, as far as what is currently known.

Yuta’s time in between Jujutsu Kaisen 0 and Itadori Execution arc focused on training, exploration, and more

ً @I_SHOOT_COPS yuta okkotsu after he gets home from training overseas yuta okkotsu after he gets home from training overseas https://t.co/doASoAEQdM

Following the events of Jujutsu Kaisen 0, Yuta is said to have gone overseas to study. This is first addressed during the Cursed Training arc, when Megumi Fushiguro explains to Nobara Kugisaki that there are other Tokyo Jujutsu High students not present at the Goodwill Event.

Later on, in the same arc, Satoru Gojo emphasizes that he believes Yuta is one of just a few students who have the potential to surpass him one day. This line, combined with the introduction of Yuta Okkotsu into the mainline series, appears to imply that Gojo is the one who sent him overseas to train, seeing great potential in his student.

Nevertheless, it seems that Yuta Okkotsu remains in his overseas travels from the end of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 up until the Itadori Execution arc, or at least sometime before it. A line from Gojo during the Shibuya Incident arc, which sees him say that they still have Yuta, further suggests that he was still overseas by the time the Shibuya Incident began.

shiro @kaikaikitan They way Gojo went to see Yuta overseas and asked him to take care of the students They way Gojo went to see Yuta overseas and asked him to take care of the students😭 https://t.co/DTNuIA4tkX

Readers also know that he was with Miguel overseas at some point, training with the sorcerer’s family in Africa. Considering Yuta is said to have earned back his Special Grade Status in just 3 months, this is the most likely time when Yuta would have done it, considering it’s the only specifically mentioned training of his.

The two were also sent to Africa to find more Black Rope, a Cursed Tool which would have allowed the back of the Prison Realm to be fully opened. Unfortunately, they couldn’t find any more, resulting in Yuta and his group needing to take another approach to freeing Gojo.

In addition to the information already available, fans know that Yuta and Gojo met at some point after the start of the mainline series but before the Shibuya Incident arc. This is proven by a flashback in which Gojo asks Yuta to watch over Yuji should anything happen to him, solidifying that the two had to have met at some point after the start of the series.

Finally, fans know that he returned to Japan sometime after Jujutsu Kaisen’s Shibuya Incident arc, where he learned about Inumaki losing an arm and resolved to "kill" Yuji. This is unfortunately all that fans know about Yuta's time abroad as of the article's writing.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far