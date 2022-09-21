Jujutsu Kaisen 0 OTT release date revealed

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 performed exceptionally well globally, and the movie is set to be released on OTT platforms soon. As of now, the movie will be released on September 21, 2022, and fans can watch the movie on Crunchyroll. The streaming platform announced this on August 7, 2022. The movie will be available in both the original audio as well as the English dub
Apart from Jujutsu Kaisen 0, movies like Akira and Your Name will also be coming to Crunchyroll. No announcements have been made regarding the movie being streamed on other OTT platforms. This article will review the movie's performance and provide information on the cast and staff that worked on this movie.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Magnitude of the team behind the spectacle
Cast
- Yuta Okkotsu - Megumi Ogata
- Rika Orimoto - Kana Hanazawa
- Miguel - Koichi Yamadera
- Toge Inumaki - Kouki Uchiyama
- Maki Zen’in - Mikako Komatsu
- Suguru Geto - Takahiro Sakurai
- Satoru Gojo - Yuichi Nakamura
- Panda - Tomokazu Seki
- Shoko Ieri - Anya Endo
Staff
- Director - Sung Hoo Park
- Script - Hiroshi Seko
- Character Design - Tadashi Hiramatsu
- Art Director - Junichi Higashi
- Music - Arisa Okehazama, Hiroaki Tsutsumi, Yoshimasa Terui
- Producer - Hiroaki Matsutani, Makoto Kimura, Masayo Saito, Tatsuya Omori, Toshihiro Maeda, Yuriha Murai
- Chief Animation Director - Sayaka Koiso, Takako Shimizu, Terumi Nishii, Yumi Kobayashi
Jujutsu Kaisen global performance
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 made its debut in Japan on December 21, 2021. The response was phenomenal, and the movie enjoyed great success as it earned about 108 million USD during its run-time in Japan. The movie was screened in multiple formats that included IMAX screenings as well. Jujutsu Kaisen 0's performance in other countries was just as good.
Crunchyroll distributed this movie in the US, and it managed to earn about 34.5 million USD. This movie was screened in numerous theatres, including India. Given how it performed in India, distributors like PVR are looking to bring in more anime films since Jujutsu Kaisen 0 managed to collect 1.54 crore INR (approx. 187,000 USD). Globally, this movie has managed to earn about 166 million USD, making it one of the most successful anime movies of 2021 and 2022.
It is important to note that the numbers provided in this article are taken from Box Office Mojo.
Jujutsu Kaisen 0 plot
Yuta Okkotsu, a young boy, has access to powerful energy following the death of his dear friend Rika Orimoto. This curse uses violence to deal with Yuta's bullies, and misfortune follows anyone that attempts to harm him. Satoru Gojo becomes aware of this situation, offers him a seat in Jujutsu High, and attempts to teach the young boy to utilize his powers. Yuta struggles to find his place in the class and is paired with Inumaki Toge, Maki Zen'in, and Panda.
Yuta's curse has alerted Geto Suguru, whose plan is to rid the world of anyone incapable of utilizing curse energy. Yuta must do everything in his power to channel the cursed spirit and fight alongside his friends to stop Geto Suguru from getting his hands on Yuta's powers.