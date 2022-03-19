"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" movie starts its journey in North America with 2.88 million USD

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released in Japan a while ago and has now made its way into American and Canadian theaters. This is arguably one of the most popular and trending shonen anime and manga series at the moment.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that the movie performed well, and the recent reports have shown some staggering numbers that the series has put out.

"Jujutsu Kaisen 0" records staggering numbers after it makes its way to the North American theaters

Deadline, an entertainment news website, recently reported on the performance of Jujutsu Kaisen 0. According to the aforementioned source, the series earned about 2.88 million USD from preview screenings in over 2000 theaters on Thursday.

The American and Canadian theaters began their subtitled and dubbed version screenings the following day.

Jujutsu Kaisen @JujutsuKaisen Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie debuts in U.S theatre’s with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Movie debuts in U.S theatre’s with a 100% Rotten Tomatoes score. https://t.co/l0XLAssWd8

The ticket sales alone accounted for over 12.7 billion Yen (107 million USD) and have sold about 9 million tickets in various countries since its release, which was on December 24, 2021.

These numbers translate to the film being the 21st highest-grossing film in Japan, and it surpassed Hayao Miyazaki’s The Wind Rises and Disney’s Aladdin.

Another interesting report by Mainichi Shimbun paper’s Mantan web suggested that Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is the highest-earning film in Japan from the 2021 calendar year, surpassing Evangelion: 3.0+1.0: Thrice Upon a Time as well.

Given its impressive run, the movie also has 4D, IMAX, and Dolby Cinema screenings. The movie made its way to France, Belgium, and Luxembourg on March 16, 2022, and will be released in Austria, Germany, and Switzerland on March 29, 2022.

It will be interesting to see how the movie performs in other countries and whether or not it will be screened in other countries where the anime fanbase is growing at a rapid rate.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 plot

Yuta Okkotsu is a powerful sorcerer affected by the cursed spirit of his childhood friend. He soon gains massive powers due to the spirit he once viewed as a beloved friend.

Soon, this young boy is enrolled into the prestigious Tokyo Prefectural Jujutsu High School in an attempt to have people help him gain complete control over his powers and utilize it in the right manner while secretly monitoring his activities.

SK Anime is now on Twitter & Facebook with updates on your favorite shows & manga, all in one place!

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha