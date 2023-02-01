Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers raise death flags for the series most popular character

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers were released on Tuesday, January 31, 2023, bringing with them a truly exciting, albeit shocking, turn of events. Per the alleged spoilers, the upcoming chapter will see Sukuna finally make his move and capitalize on the vow he once forced Yuji Itadori to make with him.

This eventually creates a situation where Sukuna has taken over Megumi Fushiguro’s body, which has fans fretting over arguably the most popular character in the series. While nothing is set in stone yet, the events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 certainly make it seem as though Megumi’s time has come.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 is set to officially release on February 6, 2023, at 12 am JST.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 may be setting up Megumi to die at his sister’s hands

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers start out with a brief flashback of Megumi and Tsumiki before jumping back into the present where Yuji is happy that everything is working out. As he thanks Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role,” the closing scene of the previous issue plays out. Fans then see Tsumiki respond to Megumi by saying they’re his sister.

It’s then explained that ancient sorcerer incarnates can gain modern knowledge from the brain of their vessel, acting as the vessel itself by reading their memories. This is how “Tsumiki” was able to go unnoticed until now, confirming themselves as an ancient sorcerer by saying they haven’t fought in 1,000 years, so their opponent will be Sukuna at a yet-chosen place.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then sees Tsumiki fly away with wings, with Yuji and Angel starting to chase before Sukuna appears and utters the word of his binding vow with Yuji. Now in control of their shared body, Sukuna knocks Hana and Angel out, before explaining that the vow allows him to take control of their body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna won’t kill anyone during this time.

However, Sukuna says it’s a gamble from now on, imbuing Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger and tearing it out. He then laughs at Yuji for being stupid since he never promised he wouldn’t harm himself or Yuji during the timeframe. He then tackles Megumi, who is trying to summon the Mahoraga, and force-feeds him the finger. Yuji comes back to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body.

Why it raises death flags

kami semi ia @tiredgojo ok but we actually made it here like we are finally about to see what sukuna has had in store for megumi after all this time ok but we actually made it here like we are finally about to see what sukuna has had in store for megumi after all this time https://t.co/n3BM0xUhQZ

Easily the single biggest death flag made evident in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers is the fact that whatever ancient sorcerer has reincarnated into Tsumiki wants to fight Sukuna. With Sukuna now in Megumi’s body rather than Yuji’s, it seems to be all but confirmed that the two will eventually be matching up with one another.

Considering Sukuna made his move after this ancient sorcerer was introduced, it would suggest that he would also like to fight whoever it is. This further exacerbates the aforementioned death flag, as Sukuna (now in Megumi’s body) will undoubtedly be chasing after the ancient sorcerer who now inhabits Tsumiki’s body.

lucky duck @wxtchsapphic been talking about megumi/geto parallels for years now. nobody listened. and now? been talking about megumi/geto parallels for years now. nobody listened. and now? https://t.co/JSlzu2eZUe

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers also see that Sukuna has completely taken over Megumi’s body, evidenced by the tattoos and markings now present on Megumi’s face. Whereas Yuji could control Sukuna to a degree, restricting the King of Curses to the ability to manifest a mouth and speak without fully taking over the body, Megumi seems to have been fully taken over.

In other words, it seems that Megumi is incapable of fighting back against Sukuna once the latter has taken full control of their body. While the Mahoraga may be key to this (given Sukuna’s canceling Megumi’s summon of it and his prior knowledge of the beast), Sukuna is unlikely to summon the beast of his own will. While Megumi needed his Shikigami to fight, Sukuna is strong enough on his own.

In summation

All of this unfortunately indicates major death flags from Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212. While this is speculative, with the issue’s official release not out yet, fans have been theorizing that Megumi will die by the series’ end for quite some time. Given this latest development, it seems fans finally know exactly how this may come about.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes