Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 reveals Hana’s past, Yuji and Megumi decide to help the soldiers

Chapter 209 depicted the beginning of the military invasion on November 14, with special focus on the situation in Tokyo No.1 colony. It ended with Yuji, Megumi, Hana and Takaba being chased by the military, who attempted to disorient them using a stun grenade.

Yuji kicked the grenade away and Takaba diverted the soldiers’ attention while Megumi got ready to use his technique to take down their pursuers and interrogate them.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 shows Hana and Megumi as children while Yuji proves to be protective of Nobara’s place

Megumi figures out Kenjaku’s real plan

Hana being raised by a cursed spirit (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210, titled Offering to the Unknown, Part 2, begins with a flashback of a cursed spirit feeding three young children inside an abandoned building. The chapter text states that all the children knew that the curse was not their mother, but before anything more is revealed about their fate, chapter 210 returns to the present where a soldier is being interrogated by the sorcerers.

The Japanese soldier, who was acting as a guide for the foreign military forces, admits that the military has been sent to abduct sorcerers from their nation so foreign countries could study them as an alternative energy source. When Hana asks why Japan had not taken the opportunity to become energy self-sufficient, the soldier responds that the Jujutsu HQ controlling the country is too proud to take the lead in the spread of cursed energy.

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly 🏽

#JJK210 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen210 The term 'Noblesse Oblige' can be applied to all Shonen & even beyond. The privilege of blessed individuals coming with the duty & responsibility to serve those less powerful. Through this you can see how ingrained it is in Japanese ideology. The term 'Noblesse Oblige' can be applied to all Shonen & even beyond. The privilege of blessed individuals coming with the duty & responsibility to serve those less powerful. Through this you can see how ingrained it is in Japanese ideology. 👌🏽#JJK210 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen210 https://t.co/TzdjviysZp

The man adds that with Japan being obsessed with self-responsibility, it would have never caught on with other countries. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 then shows Megumi remembering Reggie’s theory, leading the Ten Shadows sorcerer to realize that Kenjaku has lured the military to the colonies under false pretenses to use them as fodder for curses.

Megumi deducts that the soldiers’ deaths would increase cursed energy in the colonies and complete the ritual preceding Tengen’s merger with Japan’s non-sorcerer population. Knowing Kenjaku’s shrewd personality, Megumi suspects that the body-hopping sorcerer has likely contacted several countries and might have orchestrated the Culling Game as a smokescreen for his plans.

Yuji and Hana argue

Shadz @ShadzMangaOnly

#JJK210 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen210 This is dope. Linking to the Mahito fight & how he has evolved since. Yuji is indiscriminately a weapon of humanity against curses, for better or for worse. Growing into an absolute manifestation of the Noblesse Oblige concept mentioned prior.. This is dope. Linking to the Mahito fight & how he has evolved since. Yuji is indiscriminately a weapon of humanity against curses, for better or for worse. Growing into an absolute manifestation of the Noblesse Oblige concept mentioned prior..#JJK210 #ShadzJK #JujutsuKaisen210 https://t.co/cz2hafuy2Z

Yuji decides to help the soldiers, prompting Takaba to ask why they should help the people who wanted to run experiments on them. Megumi reasons that if they allow Kenjaku to fulfill the ritual, everyone would be caught up in the merger with Tengen.

However, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 shows the Angel stating that it would be no use trying to protect the soldiers since Tokyo No.1 colony has already reached the required level of cursed energy.

Yuji acts hostile towards Hana and the Angel (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuji challenges the Angel’s decision, stating that it did not invalidate their saving lives. The latter explains that it has a symbiotic relationship with its vessel, so putting Hana at unnecessary risk is akin to putting the curse living within her body at risk.

An irritated Yuji asks the winged sorcerer not to get in their way since they weren't a team from the beginning, declaring that he doesn't trust them. Hana asks if he is referring to her or to the Angel, stating that it is unpleasant either way.

Cursed spirits hunt the soldiers

A curse tries to kill the soldier (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 then shows a cursed spirit which is killing and using the foreign soldiers as bait to attract weaker curses, which is seen sitting atop a tall building and dangling a dead soldier from a giant fishing hook to smaller curses on the ground.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 shows the predatory curse picking up its next prey from a heap of collapsed soldiers, which happens to be the soldier who the sorcerers had rescued and interrogated. The soldier thinks back to the times he had believed that he was ready to die at any moment, but feels his resolve wavering at the sight of the cursed spirit trying to hook him.

Megumi questions Yuji's behavior (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

This is interspersed with panels showing Yuji and Megumi walking through an alley after a argument with Hana. The Ten Shadows sorcerer insist that it is unlike the pink-haired boy to be so hostile, and with Hana and the Angel out of earshot, Megumi asks if Yuji’s comment about not trusting them was a reference to beings like Sukuna and the Angel.

Hana’s backstory

Hana saves the soldier (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 then returns to the flashback shown at the very beginning of the episode, which reveals that Hana was forced to live with the cursed spirit for almost a year, since it killed off any kid who complained or tried to get away. She eventually escaped after following a white dog with a fluffy tail, with the locals informing the police and taking charge of her. in the present, Hana watches as the Divine Dog returns to Megumi, who had been out on a stroll with Gojo.

The Six Eyes sorcerer notices Hana staring at his ward and teases the young boy that she might fall in love with him, which Megumi steadfastly ignores. Remembering the latter’s kindness, Hana saves the soldier and admits that she believed that she would meet her benefactor again and wants to help people so she could be worthy of standing by his side.

gie @keisfangs #JJKSpoilers #JujutsuKaisen210 #JJK210



i love how megumi knows that something is wrong with itadori by the way he behaves, when itadori tells him that he's afraid that nobara will be replaced and he tells him in his own way that this is impossible pls i cry i love how megumi knows that something is wrong with itadori by the way he behaves, when itadori tells him that he's afraid that nobara will be replaced and he tells him in his own way that this is impossible pls i cry #JJKSpoilers #JujutsuKaisen210 #JJK210 i love how megumi knows that something is wrong with itadori by the way he behaves, when itadori tells him that he's afraid that nobara will be replaced and he tells him in his own way that this is impossible pls i cry https://t.co/pEJeCPrnQ4

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 then returns to the Jujutsu High sorcerers’ conversation, as Megumi states that he expected Yuji to be more considerate to Hana. The pink-haired sorcerer confesses that ever since they regrouped, he was scared that Hana would take over Nobara’s place in their group.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 ends as Megumi scolds Yuji and asks him to apologize to Hana, after which the four players rejoin once more.

Final thoughts

Lightning @Lightning446 The theme of Hana choosing to save people bc Megumi once saved her is validation that Yuji & Megumi's way of life as a sorcerer WORKS. In their world where death begets more death & suffering, salvation can also ignite compassion & good will. It's the form of good karma #JJK210 The theme of Hana choosing to save people bc Megumi once saved her is validation that Yuji & Megumi's way of life as a sorcerer WORKS. In their world where death begets more death & suffering, salvation can also ignite compassion & good will. It's the form of good karma #JJK210 https://t.co/dI4xqZwdAu

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 210 sheds light on Hana Kurusu’s origin and establishes her a modern sorcerer, although it remains unknown how she became a vessel for the Angel.

With the group reunited at the end and in support of helping the non-sorcerers, the upcoming chapter might focus on the situation in the other colonies, including Sendai and Tokyo No. 2 colony.

