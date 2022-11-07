Jujutsu Kaisen: Why Gojo Satoru was sealed, explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has its fair share of fan-favorite characters being killed off by its creator, Gege Akutami. Sadly, the fandom's beloved sensei Gojo Satoru has come close to meeting the same fate. He is currently locked away in the Prison Realm, where Kenjaku, or Pseudo-Geto, put him.

Considering Gojo’s insanely powerful nature as a sorcerer, it was an exceptional feat on Kenjaku's end to successfully contain him in his current state. On that note, let us take a look at why the latter was so desperate to have the white-haired sorcerer locked up in Prison Realm and why he won't kill him anytime soon.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Why did Kenjaku want to get rid of Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen?

Kenjaku knows that killing Gojo Satoru won’t be a piece of cake. After all, the latter is one of the most powerful sorcerers alive. The Pseudo-Geto had much earlier realized that Gojo needs to be dealt with efficiently if he is to execute his master plan of the Culling Game, which will result in a collective evolution of humanity by merging Master Tengen with a human host.

In the Jujutsu Kaisen manga, Kenjaku had always been wary of the Six Eyes users and wanted to get rid of it once and for all. However, the thing with the Six Eyes cursed technique of the Satoru clan is that it can be inherited. Even if a person with the technique is killed, the ability is almost immediately passed on to the next user, who is currently Gojo.

Following this, Pseudo-Geto chalked up a plan that would allow him to immobilize and restrain Gojo without killing him or letting the six eyes be inherited by someone else. He sought the help of a cursed object, the Prison Realm, which makes anything trapped inside of it completely inescapable. Interestingly, Kenjaku went to such great lengths to wipe off the biggest threat to his Culling Game Plan, Gojo Satoru.

How was Gojo sealed?

Immobilizing Gojo to seal him in the Prison Realm was the crux of the entire Shibuya Incident arc of Jujutsu Kaisen. In order for the cursed technique to lock and seal its target, it requires the target to stay still for a whole minute within a four-meter radius.

Moreover, because of his Six Eyes, Gojo cannot be contained for so long as his brain works much faster than an average one, enhancing his speed to an incredible amount. This makes him a difficult target for the cursed object.

Kenjaku had earlier revealed that a minute for an ordinary mind is equivalent to mere seconds for Gojo’s brain. Thus, he had to make Gojo still for an instant to activate the Prison Realm and trap him inside it. This was when we finally got to see why Pseudo-Geto had stayed out of sight of the sorcerer’s world for so long.

After distracting him with the transfigured humans, the moment Kenjaku stepped in front of Gojo, all the latter could see was his best friend Geto, whom he had to kill himself. This event managed to shake his usually cool composure, which is how he met all the conditions required for the Prison Realm to work. Now, all that was left was for Kenjaku to activate it and capture him so that the white-haired sorcerer won't pose a hindrance to his Culling Game plan.

Gojo is surprised to see Geto, not knowing it's actually Kenjaku in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via Gege Akutami)

As the Jujutsu Kaisen manga progresses, Gojo’s fate still remains uncertain. Master Tengen has revealed that the Inverted Spear of Heaven and the Black Rope will be able to pry the back of the Prison Realm open, which is the only possible way of getting Gojo out.

Ironically enough, it was Gojo who was responsible for the disappearance of those two objects. Although Megumi, Yuta, and Yuji have begun their quest to release Gojo, their success remains unpredictable as of yet.

