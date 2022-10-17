Gojo spending 1000 days inside the box sends the Jujutsu Kaisen fandom into celebrations

Jujutsu Kaisen is amidst an intense war at the moment and with Kenjaku moving forward to secure foreign alliances, things are about to get interesting. Author Gege Akutami's genius established the Culling Game to be as captivating as ever.

With the introduction of new characters and previous ones returning to Jujutsu Kaisen, the story looks to be heading towards something big. However, one thing stands — Gojo Satoru has remained sealed throughout these developments. As of October 16, Gojo has been sealed in the Prison Realm for 1,000 days.

Jujutsu Kaisen's fandom marks Gojo's 1000th day inside the box

The Jujutsu Kaisen fandom has chosen to mark October 16 as one of Gojo's milestones, but not the good kind. Social media shows fans rallying behind the white-haired man, tagging the date as an anniversary.

lynx🐍 @wintrucearig good morning , gojo been sealed for 1000 days now let’s party ( i’m gonna cry ) good morning , gojo been sealed for 1000 days now let’s party ( i’m gonna cry ) https://t.co/HowAdYpYJO

Rather than concern, Gojo being sealed for so long has left Jujutsu Kaisen fans amused. They took to social media to share memes and celebratory posts to commemorate the incident. Truly, it highlights a light-hearted moment in an otherwise dark series.

👁‍🗨ayti @sugurugetowo I was so caught up in the hilarity of #GOJO1KPARTY that for a second I lived in a world where yuuji wasn’t fighting for his life in the jjk manga I was so caught up in the hilarity of #GOJO1KPARTY that for a second I lived in a world where yuuji wasn’t fighting for his life in the jjk manga https://t.co/QNRSvKM9hY

So far, Gojo has only been mentioned a few times in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. The sorcerer shows no signs of coming back just yet as the Jujutsu world descends into chaos and plans run smoothly for Kenjaku.

What happened to Gojo Satoru?

Geto, or actually Pseudo-Geto, devised a plan to seal away Gojo Satoru on October 31. The date arrived and there was a massive attack in Shibuya, with cursed spirits threatening to harm humans.

Naturally, the sorcerers responded as soon as possible and Gojo arrived on the scene. He engaged the two cursed spirits, Jogo and Hanami, and made easy work of them while evading civilians. But Pseudo-Geto dropped in at the last moment and succeeded in sealing the Jujutsu High teacher.

Gojo being sealed during the Shibuya Incident (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

The incident marked Gojo getting relegated to the sidelines. So far, it has been 2.7 years since the Shibuya Incident. He was rarely seen in the manga after that, while his students worked tirelessly to find a way to aid their sensei.

Can Gojo be released?

Gojo confronting the Prison Realm moments before being sealed (Image via Gege Akutami, Shueisha)

There was a way to help unseal Gojo Satoru. Master Tengen revealed to our protagonists that the Prison Realm contained a back door through which Gojo could escape.

To access this back door, either the Inverted Spear of Heaven (capable of nullifying cursed techniques) or the Black Rope (capable of disrupting and canceling cursed technique effects) could be used. Unfortunately, Gojo destroyed these items earlier thus sabotaging his own escape.

Master Tengen also spoke of a certain player in the Culling Game who could help unseal Gojo. The player was Hana Kurusu aka Angel. Her cursed technique possessed the ability to extinguish other cursed techniques. However, in return, she wanted help in defeating "The Fallen" or Ryomen Sukuna.

For Gojo and Jujustu Kaisen fans, their favorite sorcerer will return, but the when remains uncertain. Hopefully Yuji and company will be able to carry out their mission to release their mentor before all is lost.

Poll : 0 votes