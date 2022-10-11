Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200: Megumi explores the implications of Yuji’s revelation, hundreds of new players enter the Culling Game

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 began on an optimistic note, with Yuji and Megumi’s reunion. However, as the Angel mentioned their role in the Culling Game, and their terms for unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm, things began going steadily downhill. The chapter ended with Sukuna drawing Yuji into his innate domain and declaring that he was “The Fallen.”

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 leaked spoilers continue in the same vein, with Yuji deciding to save Gojo by sacrificing himself. Meanwhile, the Angel notes that a large number of new players have entered the Culling Game. The official English translation now available on Viz, this article breaks down and highlights the major events of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 summary and highlights

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200, titled Direct Talks, Part 1, opens with Sukuna’s declaration that he is the player they must kill to save Gojo. While Yuji is still processing this new information, Megumi calls out his name and asks if he is alright.

Yuji replies that he isn’t feeling well and asks Hana to exchange places with him so he can lie down on the sofa. He begins gesturing to Megumi, signaling that Sukuna is the player that the Angel wants dead in exchange for saving Gojo.

At first, Megumi is confused, but soon puts two and two together upon noticing that he moved to prevent Hana from seeing him. Upon realizing that the Angel’s target is Sukuna, Megumi starts worrying that Yuji will try to get himself killed.

Yuji does indeed muse about why Sukuna prevented him from outing himself to the Angel, realizing that they must have the ability to permanently exorcize the King of Curses.

Yuji concludes that he can bring back Gojo and destroy a major chunk of Sukuna by dying, which he thinks is a cheap price to pay. He decides that as soon as the others implement the rules required to save Tsumiki, he will die.

New players enter the colonies

New players enter the Culling Game (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Yuji and Megumi’s reveries come to an end when the Angel speaks again, remarking that it is odd how several new players suddenly entered the colony. Megumi asks the Angel if they can sense such things, who says that it’s not them, but the Kogane who can sense it.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 reveals through the Kogane that the Culling Game currently has 807 players, with more joining every minute. This leaves Yuji, Megumi, Takaba and even Hana in shock, causing the issue with Sukuna to take a back seat.

Kenjaku rallies the White House

Kenjaku and Uraume demonstrate the power of cursed glasses (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 then moves onto a flashback of events occurring earlier in February 2018. Kenjaku and Uraume are seen speaking to the President of the U.S. and his aides, describing the existence of cursed energy and how it was almost exclusive to the Japanese, with very few sorcerers existing outside Japan.

Kenjaku gives detailed explanations about how a continual stream of cursed energy leaks out of Japanese people, building up to create monsters known as cursed spirits. He then explains that individuals who can harness and use cursed energy to perform supernatural feats are called jujutsu sorcerers.

Uraume hands out glasses to officials that are imbued with cursed energy, similar to the ones Maki previously needed to be able to see cursed energy and cursed spirits. The glasses reveal that the office they are sitting in is infested with insect-like cursed spirits, which the President assumes is some sort of illusion created using AR or VR technology.

Cursed energy as a resource

Kenjaky shows Sukuna, Gojo, Nanami and Todo in action (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 becomes very information-heavy in the latter half. It has the under-secretary for the U.S. Department of Energy and Environment, Cyrus Veil, realizing the worth of cursed energy. Kenjaku and Uraume then exorcize the cursed spirits, assuring them that they mean no harm.

They begin elaborating on how cursed spirits and Cursed Techniques are generally invisible to the naked eye, but state that they have video footage recorded using jujutsu technology capturing a puppet’s vision. The panel reveals that they recorded events from Shibuya using technology belonging to the deceased Kokichi Muta.

They show the footage to the officials, giving them a taste of Sukuna, Gojo, Nanami and Todo’s abilities. The President makes a joke about it not being Imax. However, the under-secretary declares that cursed energy has the potential to become the cleanest energy source in history, replacing fossil fuels and other more expensive renewable energy sources.

Kenjaku lays out his plan

Kenjaku reveals his plan (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

The under-secretary stresses that Gojo himself possesses enough cursed energy to power an entire country. The President dismisses it as ridiculous by the under-secretary counters by saying that this is a ridiculous opportunity that they cannot pass over. He stresses that they must conduct research and seize this source as soon as possible, or risk falling behind the rest of the world.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 shows Kenjaku finally laying out his cards on the table. He informs them that in November, Tokyo will come to a standstill and all jujutsu users will be forced to congregate for a ritual.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 ends with Kenjaku’s intent shocking the President, who demands to know if the former wants him to abduct Japanese citizens and use them as research subjects.

Jさん ( ֊' '֊)🍷✨ @soukatsu_ JJK 200 closing words:



“a horrifying plan. what choice will this world superpower make…!?” JJK 200 closing words: “a horrifying plan. what choice will this world superpower make…!?” https://t.co/DR0qYzilBT

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 introduces a huge political power play into the series. The sudden entry of the new players suggests that both the Chinese and U.S. governments have joined hands with Kenjaku and have sent agents to Tokyo to capture jujutsu sorcerers.

With Nanami dead and Todo having permanently lost his Cursed Technique, the video footage from Shibuya pinpoints Gojo and Sukuna as prime targets. This will likely put Yuji on the radar of the invading forces and further complicate Gojo’s rescue.

Poll : 0 votes