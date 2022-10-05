Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 spoilers: Kenjaku's real plan revealed, Itadori decides to save Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 ended with the shocking revelation that Yuji’s life would have to be the payment for unsealing Gojo. With Hana referring to Megumi as her “fated one,” the manga seems to hint at an eventual showdown between Megumi and the King of Curses. Chapter 200 leaked spoilers have revealed more information about what Kenjaku intends to do with the sorcerers trapped within the Culling Game.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 raw scans show Kenjaku framing sorcerers and Yuji’s plan to save Gojo

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 raw scans begin with Yuji trying to discreetly communicate with Megumi to let him know that Sukuna is the one they must defeat to save Gojo. He pretends to feel unwell, sitting on the couch in Hana’s place, desperately trying to grab Megumi’s attention.

After wildly gesticulating and imitating Sukuna, Megumi finally realizes that Sukuna is “The Fallen.” Ironically, the realization comes right after Megumi muses in chapter 199 that things are proceeding surprisingly smoothly.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 leaked spoilers anticipate that the storyline will take a political turn as Kenjaku and Uraume are shown traveling to the USA. They reveal the existence of curses to the President and the ministers at the White House using cursed glasses.

They attempt to manipulate them by showing them video footage of Gojo, Nanami, and other sorcerers in action and the amount of power someone like Satoru Gojo can harness.

This is exactly what Yuki Tsukumo had mentioned in Gojo’s Past arc of the manga, stating that Japan currently holds a monopoly over cursed energy, which would make them appear as threats to the USA and powers in the Middle East.

The chapter text reveals that Kenjaku lies that only Japanese people can use cursed energy and become sorcerers, portraying them as “threats” who must be captured. The duo further elaborates upon the value of cursed energy as an alternative resource for energy, urging them to use the captured sorcerers as research subjects.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 spoilers return to Tokyo No. 1 Colony, where Yuji makes his decision, believing his death to be a trivial price to pay in exchange for unsealing Gojo, with the destruction of fifteen of Sukuna’s fingers being a bonus. Megumi, who knows how Yuji’s thought process works, worries that his friend will intentionally try to get himself killed. Angel notices the interaction and remarks on how odd it is.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 raw scans further revealed through Angel that more people had been inducted into the Culling Game, with Kogane confirming that there are now 807 more players. The chapter ends with the President asking incredulously if Kenjaku wants him to use their military power to abduct Japanese people and use them as guinea pigs for experimentation.

Final thoughts

Yuki Tsukumo's foreshadowing (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 200 spoilers show the manga’s storyline shifting from a domestic to a global stage. While the raw scans give readers a clue about Kenjaku’s plan, his motives remain unknown. While there is no doubt that Sukuna and Kenjaku are acquainted, their individual motives don’t seem to connect anymore.

While Uraume is still cooperating with Kenjaku, the King of Curses seems invested in using Megumi to further his own goals. His decision to inform Yuji that it is he who needs to die to save Gojo appears to be both a taunt and subtle catalyst. Sukuna might be trying to provoke Megumi into becoming powerful enough to take him on at his current strength, thus honing him into an ideal vessel for himself.

