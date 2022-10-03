Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200: Release date and time, where to read, what to expect, and more

Following a mind-boggling Chapter 199, Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 is set to be released soon. The series gained millions of followers globally when the manga was released in 2018. Now, the hype builds up further as the series nears its peak.

The previous chapter marked Yuji and Megumi's return. It also brought forward Hana Kurusu and introduced the player "Angel", who was being searched for. The identity of "The Fallen" was also revealed. As Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 nears, here's a look at the release date, time, where to read, and more.

Everything you need to know about Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200

Release Date and time

gloken グロ剣 @guhloken Jujutsu Kaisen’s chapter 200 will definitely touch upon Sukuna’s character and his backstory. Jujutsu Kaisen’s chapter 200 will definitely touch upon Sukuna’s character and his backstory. https://t.co/VKIIysaRIy

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 will be released on October 9, 2022. The title is currently unknown. This official manga release date applies solely to Japan. The same will be released a little later in other regions.

Pacific Time: 8:00 AM

Central Time: 10:00 AM

Eastern Time: 11:00 AM

British Time: 4:00 PM

European Time: 5:00 PM

Indian Time: 8:30 PM

Japan Time: 12:00 AM

A captivating plot, mesmerizing fight sequences, and a host of characters make the manga what it is. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime adaptation does it justice by bringing out the essence of the story and characters through an incredible animation of the same.

Where to read

Itadori Yuji as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga (Image via Geje Akutami, Shueisha)

The Jujutsu Kaisen manga can be read on the official VIZ Media site. It puts out the latest chapters in English.

The website stands as the official American publisher of Geje Akutami's manga. This is why the chapters are released there regularly but post the Japanese originals.

What to expect

JUJUTSU KAISEN SUPREMACY @riyalise megumi just fully ignoring angel’s question and turning to ask yuji instead lmao why’s he like this megumi just fully ignoring angel’s question and turning to ask yuji instead lmao why’s he like this https://t.co/aSNGlLC7Vr

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 spoke about the reasoning behind Noritoshi's name. It gave a glimpse at his mother and why she named him so. It went on to reveal "Angel" and its motive for participating in the Culling Game. "The Fallen" was also revealed to be Ryomen Sukuna.

While Angel did agree to help unseal Gojo, it wanted help to defeat "The Fallen." Now, ahead of Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200, fans have been left with questions regarding the new ally and her motives.

Also, what was the reason behind Sukuna revealing himself so quickly? With no spoilers out just yet, chapter 200 and the ones to follow will hopefully reveal further information.

Raw Scan release date

Currently, the raw scans for Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 200 have not been released yet. These scans are generally revealed three to four days before the chapter comes out.

Communities such as Reddit and 4chan point to the raw scans being released on October 5, 2022.

Final Thoughts

Gojo Satoru as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen anime (Image via MAPPA)

As mentioned earlier, the manga looks to be nearing its peak. Things are heating up for the protagonist and the story keeps throwing unexpected twists at fans. Gojo being sealed has tipped the scales of the Jujutsu World in an unfavorable manner.

The Culling Game ritual also presents a host of problems, with Kenjaku focused on merging with Master Tengen. If successful, only chaos will ensue. Nonetheless, with the mysterious "Angel" joining their ranks, our heroes stand a better chance of rescuing Gojo and saving what remains.

