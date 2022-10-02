Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199: Yuji and Megumi return, Angel's true purpose revealed

With Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 out now, Geje Akutami has given fans more to ponder about. Angel has finally made a proper appearance and has linked up with Yuji, Megumi and Pino. Elsewhere, Maki regroups with Noritoshi after an intense battle with Naoya.

This article breaks down Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 and looks forward to what might happen next.

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 begins with Maki and a bloodied Noritoshi Kamo regrouping. After defeating Naoya, Maki established herself to be a fighter Toji Fushiguro's level.

The pair started discussing their families. It was revealed why the name Noritoshi was chosen by his mother. She stated that she did so in a fit of rage as Noritoshi was a "taboo name in that household."

His mother wasn't sure what was best for him but wanted him to abandon the house and return to her. She missed her elder son and wanted to know if he was doing fine. She was certain that he was a kind man, after all he was her son.

Cut to Tokyo No. 1 Colony, Megumi wakes up in a hotel room, greeted by Hana Kurusu and a bathrobe-clad wine-sipping Yuji. Hana refers to Megumi as "My Fated One". Yuji informs Megumi that he's been out for 2 days and that the date was the 14th.

Just then Pino Takaba enters the room with food. Hana takes a tub of Mint Chocolate Chip ice cream and settles on the couch. Pino was revealed to be a player who joined the Culling Games from the outside.

Following this, Megumi asked to be filled in on the details while he was out. Yuji headed to where Takaba was fighting. The pair chose to join forces in an attempt to locate Megumi. That was when the pair noticed Hana carrying Megumi and they finally all ended up at the hotel.

Fushiguro aims to accumulate enough points to rescue his sister Tsumiki and exit the games. In total, the sorcerers have gathered 359 points. Both Takaba and Hana agree to contribute their points as well to Yuji and Megumi.

This is when Megumi asks Hana if she is the player named "Angel" they were in search of and the reason she saved him. All of a sudden, a mouth appears on the side of Hana's face, leaving Megumi and Pino stunned, but Yuji says "Oh, It's like me."

The mouth introduces itself as Angel and is interrupted by Hana before continuing. Angel then explains its cursed technique - nullification of other cursed techniques along with seals and barriers. It goes on to explain that its main goal is to "purge all incarnated players."

Angel further explains the reasoning - the vessels of incarnated players are usually suppressed and destroyed upon incarnation. Such a thing went against the "Laws of God." Therefore, it chose to coexist with Hana.

Megumi follows up by asking if Angel could use that cursed technique to free Gojo. The mouth replies in the affirmative but asks for something in return. It wants Yuji and Megumi to help take down a player known as "The Fallen".

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 takes an interesting turn when Sukuna steps up to talk to Yuji separately. As expected, both loathe each other's sight, but this time, the "King of Curses" gets straight to the point - he reveals himself to be "The Fallen".

Final Thoughts

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 raises a lot more questions while formally introducing Angel. Will Angel actually help release Gojo? Why did Sukuna reveal to Yuji who "The Fallen" is? Why is he called "The Fallen"? What happens if Angel manages to defeat Sukuna? Do Hana Kurusu and Megumi Fushiguro have history together?

With Sukuna revealing himself, things might turn out to be an uphill task for the sorcerers. Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 199 continues to raise the stakes as the series looks to be nearing its absolute peak.

