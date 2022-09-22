5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can surpass Gojo (and 5 who stand no chance)

Gojo Satoru from Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the anime’s most loved characters. So far, the white-haired sorcerer has proved just how formidable he can be. From exorcizing high-grade curses with ease to challenging the “King of Curses,” he has done it all effortlessly. Throughout the first season, Gojo has repeatedly displayed his dominance in battle.

His famous line, “Don’t worry, I’m the strongest,” does hold serious weight. Given Gojo’s abilities, like the “Limitless” technique and Six Eyes, almost no opponent has been able to compete with him. However, a few powerful characters from Jujutsu Kaisen have the potential to surpass him sooner or later with their innate potential (and some who do not come close).

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who can surpass Gojo Satoru

5) Itadori Yuji

Itadori Yuji in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

The protagonist of Jujutsu Kaisen, Gojo himself stated that Itadori Yuji would surpass him one day. Even before swallowing Sukuna’s finger, Itadori possessed incredible physical capabilities, as seen when he informally set a shot put record at school. Later, his acquiring of cursed energy took him to a whole new level. Moreover, his natural control of his newfound power amazed Gojo as well.

Under him, Yuji learned how to control his cursed energy by watching movies. Training with Todo Aoi (a fellow student) further strengthened Yuji as he picked up the Black Flash technique. Further, in his fight with Hanami, he set a record for most uses of Black Flash in a single instant. Such feats showcased Yuji’s massive potential.

4) Yuta Okkotsu

Yuta Okkotsu in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu was first referenced in Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 and later made his debut in the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie. In the film, fans were treated to how frighteningly powerful Yuta has been. A loose cannon at first, Gojo recognized his latent ability and took him as his student. Yuta then began to get exponentially stronger as he trained under Gojo and his classmates.

Haunted by the cursed spirit of Rika or “Queen of Curses,” Yuta learned how to control and channel her power through a sword. In his fight against Geto, Yuta’s rage allowed him to gain even greater control over the cursed spirit and awaken his darker side. Rika aside, he possesses a large reserve of cursed energy coupled with powerful cursed techniques. Yuta is another student who Gojo stated would surpass him someday.

3) Megumi Fushiguro

Megumi Fushiguro in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Another Jujutsu Kaisen protagonist, Megumi Fushiguro's boundless potential was visible from the very onset. The demon king Ryomen Sukuna, as well as Gojo, admitted to this fact. Notably, Fushiguro does not need to use seals when utilizing his Ten Shadows technique. As shown in Jujustsu Kaisen episode 23, Megumi defeated a special grade curse with an incomplete domain expansion.

That’s not all, Fushiguro was also able to summon the Eight-Handled Sword Divergent Sila Divine General Mahoraga. This entity was the strongest in the Ten Shadows technique. The anime showed Sukuna spare Megumi a number of times, further hinting at his potential as a sorcerer.

2) Ryomen Sukuna with 20 fingers (full power)

Ryomen Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

As the main antagonist of the Jujutsu Kaisen anime, Ryomen Sukuna, with just four fingers, has been no pushover. He decimated a special grade curse with his domain expansion Malevolent Shrine when he took over Yuji’s body. Manga-wise, Sukuna has now amassed 16 of his 20 fingers. A glimpse at his power was seen when he effortlessly took down Jogo and General Mahoraga.

With just four more fingers left to go, Sukuna looks to be on the way to dethroning Gojo as the strongest. At 15 fingers, Sukuna was able to level a whole city, once again showcasing frightening power. Truly, at 20 fingers, the “King of Curses” would prove to be more than a match for Gojo Satoru.

1) Suguru Geto

Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Suguru Geto started out as a close friend and rival to Gojo Satoru. A former special grade sorcerer, he chose to go a separate way due to a difference in ideals. His ability lies in capturing powerful cursed spirits and calling upon them in times of need. Throughout his life, Geto was able to recruit over 4000 cursed spirits to his arsenal.

Abilities aside, Geto is an expert in hand-to-hand combat and possesses a sharp intellect. When he attacked Jujutsu High, he clearly displayed a mastery of martial arts. If Geto had been successful in capturing the “Queen of Curses,” Rika, his power would have increased by leaps and bounds. Gaining control of such a spirit could have probably tipped the scales in his favor.

5 Jujutsu Kaisen characters who stand no chance in surpassing Gojo Satoru

5) Jogo

Jogo in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Jogo had been considered one of the more powerful curses in Jujutsu Kaisen. His abilities included him being able to rapidly combust his foes through cursed energy. Alongside Geto, Hanami, and others, he conspired to rid the world of non-sorcerers.

Jogo made the mistake of underestimating Gojo Satoru and going off to attack him alone. The result of such recklessness was him being humbled and decapacitated by the sorcerer. Hanami narrowly managed to save him. Later, Sukuna made easy work of Jogo, thus putting an end to him.

4) Kento Nanami

Kento Nanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

A trusted friend of Gojo, Kento Nanami was a Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer. In his fight against Mahito, Nanami displayed the wide array of skills he possesses. He relied on hand-to-hand combat until he felt the need to draw his blunt sword.

During the Shibuya Incident, Nanami further showcased the power and precision of his blunt sword. The blond sorcerer held a massive reserve of cursed energy that he utilized for his Binding Vows: Revealing One’s hand and Overtime. However, when pitted against Gojo, the blindfolded sorcerer would come out on top.

3) Todo Aoi

Todo Aoi in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Todo Aoi is a mighty sorcerer, obtaining the rank of Grade 1 Jujutsu Sorcerer as a student. When first introduced, Todo’s incredible physical prowess was seen when he brushed both Fushiguro and Yuji aside easily. His achievement of defeating five Grade 1 curses and one special curse during Geto’s Night Line attack earned him repute.

Even while facing Hanami, Todo did not appear bothered. His use of Black Flash showed his expertise in cursed energy. Not to forget, Aoi’s innate technique, Boogie Woogie, has been another of his handy tools. It has allowed him to swap positions with anything that has cursed energy. While Todo has a very promising student at Jujutsu High, it seems unlikely that he might reach Gojo’s level anytime soon.

2) Mahito

Mahito in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Mahito is another powerful special grade cursed spirit. He got a boost in strength when he consumed three of Sukuna’s fingers. Due to this, Mahito can never run of stamina as these fingers give him an endless supply of cursed energy.

As seen in the show, Mahito’s domain expansion, Self Embodiment of Perfection, can trap and finish off opponents efficiently. However, even with Sukuna’s fingers, he falls short when compared to Gojo.

1) Hanami

Hanami in Jujutsu Kaisen (Image via MAPPA)

Hanami is an unregistered special grade curse in Jujutsu Kaisen. Born from the fear of land-based natural disasters, Hanami aligned with Geto, Jogo, and others to wipe out humanity. Hanami possesses high durability coupled with the power to control plant life and anti-domain techniques. One of his abilities includes stealth, enabling him to hide himself effectively.

During the attack on Jujutsu High, Hanami easily entered the barrier and made quick work of the school's elite students. He managed to fight off a charged Todo/Yuji combo and even survived Gojo's Hollow Purple. However, it was the white-haired sorcerer's superior intellect that allowed him to overpower Hanami.

