Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 may have hinted at a Megumi versus Sukuna showdown

Spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 shocked readers by not only reuniting Yuji and Megumi but also establishing Hana Kurusu as an ally. However, the conditions that Hana puts forward for unsealing Gojo from the Prison Realm suggest an ominous eventuality, pitting Yuji and Megumi against each other.

This article delves into the raw scans released for the latest chapter to determine if the series is gearing up for a battle between the current head of the Zenin clan and the King of Curses.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga. All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners.

How Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 anticipates a major confrontation between Megumi and Sukuna

What chapter 199 spoilers reveal

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199 begins with Hana Kurusu saving Megumi, who she found collapsed after his battle against Reggie Star. Yuji and Takaba meet up with them after spotting Hana in the sky and set up camp in a hotel. After Megumi wakes up, the significance of Hana’s “Angel” appears as a mouth on her face. It is evident that Angel's consciousness is wholly separate from Hana's, similar to Yuji and Sukuna’s situation.

Angel explains that their aim is to eliminate all reincarnated players, and Hana offers to help them unseal Gojo if they defeat the “Fallen Angel” first. Within Sukuna’s innate domain, he lets Yuji know that he is the Fallen Angel they must kill to get to Gojo. The chapter not only sets Hana and Yuji as opposites but suggests that Hana herself might be a vessel housing a cursed spirit.

Hana calls Megumi her Fated One (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

In Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 199, she refers to Megumi as her “Man of Destiny.” Once it is revealed that the King of Curses must be defeated to release Gojo, the responsibility will automatically fall upon Megumi to fight Sukuna, who will inevitably fight using his vessel’s body.

What the series has established in the past

Sukuna saves Megumi in Shibuya (Image via Gege Akutami/Shueisha)

Jujutsu Kaisen had established early on in the series that Sukuna took a special interest in Megumi from the second time they had faced off. The cursed spirit immediately analyzed the Ten-Shadows wielder’s unusual fighting style and sensed his potential. He even explicitly mentioned that he did not care unless Megumi was at risk.

It became evident that Sukuna plans to use Megumi to achieve some ulterior objective when he told Uraume during the Shibuya Incident arc that the plans had changed. He rushed off to prevent Megumi from being killed by Mahoraga and destroyed a massive chunk of Shibuya to stop the shikigami. He even dropped Megumi off at the treatment center so that the sorcerer would be found by Shoko Ieri and be treated for his injuries.

Megumi’s showdown against Sukuna in Jujutsu Kaisen was also predicted by Gojo’s belief that Megumi has the potential to surpass him. Ten-Shadows users have killed Limitless users in the past and vice versa due to a lasting rivalry between the Gojo and Zenin clans.

Satoru Gojo mastered Domain Expansion after his second year at Jujutsu High as a student. But his protégé went a step further since Megumi was able to cast his domain, though incomplete, as a first-year student.

Hana’s deal to unseal Gojo after Sukuna is dead raises the possibility of Megumi becoming the new strongest sorcerer and defeating the King of Curses, surpassing Yuta in the process. But whether Megumi himself will be killed during the battle or if he will end up becoming Sukuna's new vessel is impossible to predict.

