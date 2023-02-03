Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212: Sukuna gets a new main vessel

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers were released earlier this week, bringing shocking and harrowing developments for main characters Yuji Itadori and Megumi Fushiguro. A horrified fanbase saw Sukuna implement his Binding Vow with Yuji, taking advantage of his one minute of control to make Megumi Fushiguro his new vessel.

While Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 is yet to be officially released, the spoiler process is typically fairly accurate in the issue’s major events. As such, fans are taking this information as canonical truth, speculating on the massive impacts such a development could have on the rest of the story.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212’s final moments set to ripple across the series, from Gojo’s return to stopping Kenjaku

Brief spoiler recap

Per the alleged spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 begins with a short flashback of Megumi and Tsumiki, then returns to the present. Here, Yuji appreciates their achievements and how well everything has gone. While thanking Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role,” the last issue’s final moments play out, with the impostor Tsumiki telling Megumi that they’re his sister.

Fans then learn that ancient sorcerer incarnates gain their modern knowledge from the brain of their vessel and can even act as the vessel itself by reading their memories. Thus, “Tsumiki” went unnoticed until now, shortly after that, confirming themselves as an ancient sorcerer by saying they haven’t fought in one thousand years. They add that their opponent will be Sukuna at a yet-chosen place.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then sees Tsumiki fly away with newly developed wings, with Yuji and Angel starting to chase. Without warning, Sukuna utters the word of his binding vow with Yuji.

Now in control of their shared body, Sukuna knocks Hana and Angel out before explaining that the vow allows him to take control of their body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna wouldn’t kill anyone during this time.

However, Sukuna says it’s a gamble from now on, imbuing Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger and tearing it out. He then laughs at Yuji’s stupidity since he never promised that he wouldn’t harm himself or Yuji during the timeframe. He then tackles Megumi, who is trying to summon the Mahoraga, and force-feeds him the finger. Yuji comes back to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body.

The effects of Sukuna having a new vessel

One of the biggest possible impacts of Sukuna obtaining Megumi as his vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 stems from Gojo’s imminent breakout from the Prison Realm. Assuming this is still the plan for Yuji and Hana Kurusu, Gojo may find himself in a situation where he needs to fight Megumi’s body as Sukuna controls it.

There are several different consequences of this possibility, but the biggest is that Sukuna could use Gojo’s emotions to force him to become the new vessel. While this would save Megumi’s life, it would doom the jujutsu world to combine the power of Sukuna and Satoru Gojo into one evil being.

Sukuna taking over Megumi’s body in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 may also affect Kenjaku’s plans. With Sukuna now possibly having the capability of taming the Mahoraga, he may find a way to use it to battle Kenjaku or even destroy the enigmatic ancient sorcerer’s plans.

The Mahoraga is said to be incredibly powerful, with Sukuna himself acknowledging its strength during their fight in the Shibuya Incident arc. It also seems to have some sort of resistance to Cursed Techniques or even an ability to nullify or lessen the impact of Cursed Techniques. This could also influence Kenjaku’s plans and his fighting capabilities.

Finally, one of the more emotional impacts of Sukuna getting a new vessel in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 is the fact that the ancient sorcerer possessing Tsumiki wants to fight him. This may result in Megumi killing Tsumiki with his own hands while he is under the control of Sukuna and she is under the control of the ancient sorcerer.

