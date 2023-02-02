Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers reveal Sukuna's plans for Megumi

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers, fans are finally learning more about one of the most highly-anticipated plotlines in the series thus far. Ever since the Shibuya Incident arc saw Sukuna tease that he has plans for Megumi Fushiguro, fans have theorized on what these plans could be and when they’ll be put into motion.

Based on the initial Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers, it seems that fans will finally learn exactly what these plans of Sukuna’s were. While the issue doesn’t address these plans, the harrowing events within clearly set up whatever Sukuna’s next move may be as it relates to Megumi Fushiguro.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 sees Sukuna’s plans in motion as he takes over Megumi’s body

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers begin with a brief flashback of Megumi and Tsumiki before returning to the present, where Yuji is appreciating their achievements and how well everything has gone. While thanking Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role,” the closing scene of the previous issue plays out. The impostor Tsumiki then tells Megumi that they’re his sister.

Fans then learn that ancient sorcerer incarnates can gain modern knowledge from the brain of their vessel and can even act as the vessel itself by reading their memories. Thus, “Tsumiki” went unnoticed until now, shortly after that, confirming themselves as an ancient sorcerer by saying they haven’t fought in one thousand years. They add that their opponent will be Sukuna at a yet-chosen place.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then sees Tsumiki fly away with newly developed wings, with Yuji and Angel starting to chase. Suddenly, Sukuna appears and utters the word of his binding vow with Yuji.

Now in control of their shared body, Sukuna knocks Hana and Angel out before explaining that the vow allows him to take control of their body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna wouldn’t kill anyone during this time.

However, Sukuna, imbuing Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger and tearing it out, says it’s a gamble from now on. He then laughs at Yuji’s stupidity since he never promised that he wouldn’t harm himself or Yuji during the timeframe. He then tackles Megumi, who is trying to summon the Mahoraga, and force-feeds him the finger. Yuji comes back to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body.

Sukuna’s plans for Megumi

In terms of what Sukuna’s immediate plans for Megumi are, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers set up a fight between Sukuna and the ancient sorcerer possessing Tsumiki. One of the major reasons why Sukuna wants to do this with Megumi’s body rather than Yuji’s is to break Megumi’s spirit, making him the one to kill her.

This will likely set up Sukuna to use Megumi for whatever his grand plan is, whether it’s simply reincarnating into the body of a Megumi who is longing for death or otherwise. However, given his interest in Megumi from the onset of the series and his Ten Shadows Technique, the former is likely what Sukuna’s plan will be.

This is supported by the fact that Sukuna waited to make his move until after his desired opponent revealed themselves, as seen in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers. Considering that Yuji doesn’t have his own innate Cursed Technique, Sukuna likely saw Megumi as an overall upgrade and the body he wanted to fully reincarnate into when the time came.

In terms of what ultimate goal Sukuna may have beyond preparing Megumi’s mindset as one which will allow him to reincarnate fully, he may be planning to fight Kenjaku. However, Sukuna is likely looking to fight Kenjaku as someone who wants to merge with Tengen and execute a similar plan to Kenjaku’s stated goals.

While this is purely speculative, it would also explain why Sukuna has been so compliant in working with Angel, who appears to be his enemy. However, there’s no evidence in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 spoilers to support this theory, meaning fans will have to wait to see if this truly ends up being the case.

