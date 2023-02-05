Jujutsu Kaisen just gave Sukuna a new Cursed Technique to use

The latest alleged spoilers for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen issue were released this week, bringing with them some truly shocking news. While the true identity of the ancient sorcerer who incarnated into Tsumiki Fushiguro was all fans were talking about last week, it’s her brother, Megumi, who is now getting all the attention.

While the immediate concern is undoubtedly what has happened to Megumi’s body in the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers, fans seem preoccupied with potential future consequences. One consequence is the fact that Sukuna may now have a startlingly powerful new Cursed Technique.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the dangers of Sukuna potentially having a new Cursed Technique in Jujutsu Kaisen.

Sukuna's use of Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique makes for one of the most dangerous situations in Jujutsu Kaisen

Brief spoiler recap

According to alleged spoilers, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 begins with a brief flashback of Megumi and Tsumiki before returning to the present.

Yuji is seen appreciating the achievements of their group and how well everything has gone. While thanking Gojo and Megumi for “giving him a role,” chapter 211’s final moments play out, with the impostor Tsumiki telling Megumi that they’re his sister.

Megumi then explains that ancient sorcerer incarnates gain modern knowledge via the brain of their vessel. They can even pose undetected as the vessel itself by reading their memories. This is how Tsumiki was able to go unnoticed until now.

Tsumiki revealed themselves to be an ancient sorcerer by saying they hadn’t fought in a thousand years, adding that their opponent will be Sukuna.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 212 then sees Tsumiki fly away using insect-like wings, with Yuji and Angel giving chase. Without warning, however, Sukuna utters the keyword of his binding vow with Yuji, giving him control of their shared body.

Sukuna then knocks Hana and Angel out, explaining to Megumi that the vow allows him to take control of their body for one minute. It’s revealed that Yuji’s condition was that Sukuna wouldn’t kill anyone during this time.

However, Sukuna takes a gamble and imbues Cursed Energy into Yuji’s finger before tearing it out. He then laughs at Yuji’s stupidity since he never included himself in the condition he set.

After tackling Megumi, who is trying to summon the Mahoraga, Sukuna tears off and force feeds him the finger. Yuji awakens to find that Sukuna has taken over Megumi’s body.

Sukuna’s new Cursed Technique

Blitz 𒉭 @jaiytsu Wait wait wait maybe Sukuna's plan is to use Megumi's body to exorcise Mahoraga since Megumi is unable to control Mahoraga unless he has evoked him in a ritual and we know that Sukuna is stronger than Mahoraga. #JJK212 Wait wait wait maybe Sukuna's plan is to use Megumi's body to exorcise Mahoraga since Megumi is unable to control Mahoraga unless he has evoked him in a ritual and we know that Sukuna is stronger than Mahoraga. #JJK212 https://t.co/4ul6F3DQlk

With Sukuna apparently fully possessing Megumi Fushiguro’s body, he now has access to the Ten Shadows Technique, which is the latter’s innate Cursed Technique. While Yuji didn’t have one to take advantage of previously in Jujutsu Kaisen, Sukuna now has an incredibly powerful Cursed Technique at his disposal via his new vessel.

However, there are also no rules on exactly how Sukuna’s use of his vessel’s Cursed Technique would work. Furthermore, the Ten Shadows Technique has some interesting clauses in its use, which may or may not be invalidated by Sukuna’s presence in Megumi’s body. More specifically, it’s unknown if the Shikigami Sukuna defeats in Megumi’s body will be his to control or not.

This is incredibly important, as one of the biggest unresolved plot points in Jujutsu Kaisen stems from the 12th Shikigami in Megumi’s Cursed Technique, the Mahoraga. With the Mahoraga’s ability to “adapt to any and all phenomena,” fans are curious what the Shikigami’s true role in the story will be.

Slick @Never_CapAgain #JJK212



This chapter all but confirms Sukuna was never going to be enough to defeat Gojo by himself.



Due to his plans (all the way since chapter 9), we now know how he’s going to kill Gojo.



Mahoraga can adapt to any & all phenomena which should include INFINITY.



Owari Da. This chapter all but confirms Sukuna was never going to be enough to defeat Gojo by himself.Due to his plans (all the way since chapter 9), we now know how he’s going to kill Gojo.Mahoraga can adapt to any & all phenomena which should include INFINITY.Owari Da. #JJK212This chapter all but confirms Sukuna was never going to be enough to defeat Gojo by himself.Due to his plans (all the way since chapter 9), we now know how he’s going to kill Gojo.Mahoraga can adapt to any & all phenomena which should include INFINITY.Owari Da. https://t.co/na9ZvGESBd

If Sukuna is able to gain command of Mahoraga via the Ten Shadows Technique, he will likely find a creatively deadly way to use its signature ability. One such possibility is that he’s impossible to defeat with the Mahoraga at his side, even by incredibly powerful sorcerers such as Satoru Gojo, Yuta Okkotsu, Kinji Hakari, and Hajime Kashimo.

There’s also the chance that Sukuna is aware of an otherwise-secret implementation of the Ten Shadows Technique. With the Cursed Technique being an inherited one, it’s possible for him to know of this secret use via knowledge of a Zenin sorcerer from his time.

Regardless of what Sukuna uses the Ten Shadows Technique for, giving Sukuna another ability spells doom for Jujutsu Kaisen’s protagonistic group.

Follow along for more Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

What will One Piece Chapter 1074 feature? Read here.

Poll : 0 votes