Jujutsu Kaisen just showed the true potential that Megumi never achieved

Spoilers and raw scans for the upcoming Jujutsu Kaisen issue were released on February 8, bringing with them some truly shocking continuations from recent developments. Within the alleged spoilers and raw scans, fans saw Yuji Itadori effectively taken out of the fight by Sukuna (now in Megumi’s body), with Hana Kurusu and Angel teased to soon follow suit at the issue’s end.

The latest Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans also allegedly show Sukuna using Megumi’s Ten Shadows Technique to summon a Mothra-like version of Nue.

While this display of the Cursed Technique is impressive in its own right, many fans have taken to theorizing what the other abilities of Megumi Fushiguro may look like with Sukuna in control. More specifically, fans are directing their attention and curiosity to Megumi’s previously incomplete Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden.

Jujutsu Kaisen’s latest issue suggests Sukuna’s version of Chimera Shadow Garden has truly monstrous potential

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers begin with Sukuna explaining that he realized the potential of Megumi’s Cursed Technique but also sensed resistance from him. He calls Megumi a cage like Yuji rather than a simple vessel. Sukuna explains that he was waiting for Megumi’s soul to break as a still-fingerless Yuji looks on in horror while calling out to Megumi.

Sukuna then punches Yuji and sends him crashing through several buildings, which gets the attention of Fumihiko Takaba and Maki Zenin. As they mobilize, Sukuna laments how insects always come from nowhere while using Megumi’s Cursed Technique to summon Nue. However, Sukuna’s version of Nue is much larger, comparable to the size of Mothra from the Godzilla franchise.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers see Nue launch giant lightning bolts all over while Hana regains consciousness. She screams at Angel for using the Purification Light on Megumi, but Angel retorts that it’s unavoidable since Megumi is hosting “The Fallen.” Hana then uses her Cursed Technique to try and peel Sukuna off of Megumi by starting to chant as a massive symbol appears over the city.

While Hana activates her and Angel’s Cursed Technique, something is peeled off of Megumi. She screams that Megumi belongs to her as a voice says, “I remember,” just as Sukuna’s markings disappear from Megumi. What is apparently Megumi approaches and hugs Hana, which she allows despite Angel’s warnings. However, it’s revealed to be Sukuna, who widens his mouth and prepares to swallow them whole.

Megumi’s true potential

As seen in the latest alleged Jujutsu Kaisen spoilers and raw scans, the potential of Megumi Fushiguro’s Cursed Technique is quite literally monstrously large. While unconfirmed, it’s assumed that this potential applies not just to Nue’s size and power but to all of the Shikigami within the Ten Shadows Technique, including Mahoraga.

A Mahoraga with increased power and size may prove to be an unstoppable foe due to its ability to “adapt to any and all phenomena.” Considering that a standard Mahoraga gave 15-finger Sukuna some trouble during the Shibuya Incident arc, a more powerful version may even give Satoru Gojo some trouble.

There are also the implications to Megumi’s Domain Expansion, Chimera Shadow Garden. The technique was still incomplete when fans last saw him use it in Jujutsu Kaisen. Considering it’s widely agreed upon as one of the strongest in the series thus far in an incomplete state, Sukuna’s intensified form of the Domain Expansion would likely be even stronger.

There’s also the fact that Sukuna may be able to complete the Expansion or even modify its form or essence in some substantial way. The exact form and strength this Sukuna-fied Chimera Shadow Garden Domain Expansion would have could be incredibly powerful. This alone may be enough to defeat Satoru Gojo, let alone the aforementioned Mahoraga implications.

However, this is far from certain, considering Sukuna has yet to use a single Shikigami officially in Jujutsu Kaisen, let alone use more than one in unofficial releases and alleged leaks. Should both of these prove true in the coming weeks of serialization, fans may be seeing Sukuna set up as a nigh-invincible final villain.

