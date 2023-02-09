Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers put Yuji’s survival in question

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers were released on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, bringing with them some truly unexpected developments from recent events. Sukuna's intention for Megumi was shockingly partially revealed and foreshadowed by what appears to be an internal monologue by Sukuna and his use of Megumi's Cursed Technique.

Fans also witnessed Yuji Itadori, void of Cursed Energy, being launched through multiple structures by Sukuna. Due to the fact that he did not reappear in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, fans now fear for his survival despite his incredible natural strength.

Follow along as this article briefly recaps Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, as well as discusses Yuji’s likely current condition and the likelihood of his survival.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers remind fans that without Sukuna, Yuji is a (somewhat) regular old human

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers start by explaining that Sukuna realized the potential of Megumi’s Cursed Technique, but also sensed resistance from him. He explains that Megumi is not a vessel, but a cage like Yuji. Sukuna then says he was waiting for the right moment when Megumi’s soul would break, as a still-fingerless Yuji looks on in horror and calls out to Megumi.

Sukuna suddenly punches him and sends him crashing through several buildings, which gets the attention of Fumihiko Takaba and Maki Zenin. As they head over, Sukuna comments on how insects always come from nowhere before using Megumi’s Cursed Technique to summon Nue. However, Sukuna’s version of Nue is much larger, compared to the size of Mothra from Godzilla in the spoilers.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers then see Nue launch giant lightning bolts all over, while Hana Kurusu regains consciousness. She screams at Angel for using the Purification Light on Megumi, but Angel retorts that it’s unavoidable since Megumi is hosting “The Fallen.” Hana then uses her Cursed Technique to try and peel Sukuna off of Megumi, starting to chant as a massive symbol appears all over the city.

While Hana activates her and Angel’s Cursed Technique, something is peeled off of Megumi. She screams that Megumi belongs to her in a voice that says “I remember,” just as Sukuna’s markings disappear from Megumi. What is apparently Megumi approaches and hugs Hana, which she allows despite Angel’s warnings. However, it’s revealed to be Sukuna, who prepares to swallow the two whole as his mouth widens.

Why Yuji’s survival is in question

Beyond Yuji literally being launched through several buildings in the Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213 spoilers, his survival is in question due to his not reappearing in this issue. Whereas the Yuji, who was Sukuna’s host could bounce back from severe punishment instantly, a fully-human Yuji clearly doesn’t have that kind of strength and endurance.

That being said, the beginning of the series does see Megumi commenting on how Yuji is remarkably strong and athletic despite having no Cursed Energy himself. With this in mind, it’s possible that Yuji will have survived the attack from Sukuna, but just barely. However, considering the strength of the attack, it seems just as likely that Yuji is in serious danger.

In addition, Yuji can no longer employ Reverse Cursed Technique to heal himself, so he is likely to remain in whatever state he is now in for very some time. This is especially true considering that the whereabouts of Shoko Ieiri, the school doctor at Tokyo Jujutsu High are currently unknown.

In other words, the part has no general, third-party healer as of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 213’s spoilers, meaning that anyone who can’t use Reverse Cursed Technique is in grave danger. This unfortunately applies to Yuji, who will likely be revealed to be in bad shape in the subsequent issue when the series returns from its alleged one-week break.

While there are ways for author and illustrator Gege Akutami to write about Yuji’s survival, they’ll need to be foreshadowed or set up for quite some time. One possible reveal is that Kinji Hakari arrives on the scene already having hit his Jackpot. With his Jackpot causing his body to reflexively perform Reverse Cursed Technique, he may be able to heal Yuji with it in addition to his own body.

