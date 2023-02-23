Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 proves Megumi to be a terrible vessel for Sukuna

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 alleged spoilers and raw scans were released earlier in the week, bringing with them an exciting issue rife with engaging developments. Especially exciting for most fans was the apparent confirmation that Yuji Itadori is fine after Sukuna’s massive attack on him in the last issue.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 also showed that Megumi might be fighting against Sukuna consciously, or at the very least, is doing so instinctively and reflexively. Likewise, this has led to many fans discussing and debating how Sukuna may have overestimated Megumi’s viability as a vessel.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214’s highlighting of Megumi resisting Sukuna shows that he’s more of a cage than fans thought

Brief spoiler recap

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 begins immediately where the previous issue left off, with Sukuna easily biting Hana Kurusu’s wings off. He throws her away as Yuji stares blankly at the rooftop from the ground below, seemingly fine from Sukuna’s blow. He then reaches the top of a building and jumps off, crushing the roof of the building from the force and landing on the rooftop where Sukuna is.

The two begin fighting, with Sukuna puzzled by the strength Yuji is using. Yuji continues attacking, but Sukuna eventually begins countering, saying that Kenjaku truly does the creepiest things, implying that he knows Yuji is Kenjaku’s son. Yuji screams at Sukuna about why people like him can’t live normally and instead continue to spread misery.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 sees Sukuna respond by using his Cleave Cursed Technique, asking Yuji why humans are so weak and cling to life despite this weakness. Sukuna says that weak creatures like humans should just chew on their own misery for their lives. This enrages Yuji, prompting him to suggest that Sukuna tries chewing on some misery for himself.

Yuji then begins approaching Sukuna and continues despite the latter slashing his entire body with the Cleave Cursed Technique. It’s here that Sukuna realizes something’s wrong with him, with his fingers suddenly freezing as Yuji lands a punch. The chapter ends with Sukuna deducing that his Cursed Energy output has been declining due to Megumi’s influence.

Why Megumi is a terrible vessel

Before Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, Sukuna specifically stated that he waited as long as he did to make Megumi his vessel because he didn’t want Megumi to become a cage like Yuji. However, that plan has clearly backfired, given Megumi’s clear influence on Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output, as seen in the latest alleged spoilers and raw scans.

There’s also the fact that Megumi was able to affect Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output for quite some time before the latter was able to notice. While it may become more detectable as Sukuna becomes increasingly aware of this possibility, it at least proves that Megumi is strong and tactile enough to catch Sukuna by surprise.

This could create further issues for the King of Curses beyond Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214, possibly affecting his use of Domain Expansions and Cursed Techniques. If Megumi is able to siphon or even fully shut off Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output at a moment’s notice, Sukuna becomes a much more manageable and much less intimidating foe.

In this sense, Megumi is almost a worse vessel for Sukuna than Yuji Itadori. While Yuji was able to keep Sukuna fully contained for the most part, he was shown to lose control at varying points in the series. Furthermore, when Yuji lost control and Sukuna was able to take over, Yuji showed no signs of being able to fight back against Sukuna’s control in any way whatsoever.

As a result, it becomes clear via the alleged Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 spoilers and raw scans that Megumi is an absolutely terrible vessel for Sukuna. Despite the issues that inherently came with Yuji being his vessel, Sukuna may have made a terrible decision for his future by switching bodies to that of Megumi Fushiguro.

