Jujutsu Kaisen shows Megumi pulling off a Suguru Geto in Chapter 214

Jujutsu Kaisen's Chapter 214 spoilers stunned fans. According to the raw scans, the chapter is titled “Fearsome Womb Part-6," which starts with the surprising comeback of protagonist Yuji Itadori. Fans were shocked when Megumi, who is currently under Sukuna's control, performed an act that Geto Suguru, who is under the influence of Kenjaku, demonstrated to them.

Previously, chapter 213 ended with Hana, the Angel, on the verge of death as Sukuna was about to bite her off. Before that, Sukuna delivered a devastating punch to Itadori, sending him flying and shattering several buildings, leading the fan to believe that Itadori would be absent from the scene for some time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214.

Megumi resembles Suguru Geto in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214

According to the spoilers of Jujutsu Kaisen 214, at some point, Sukuna tries to go off with a strong attack towards Itadori but fails due to the interference of Megumi’s senses. Megumi seems to be trying to take back control of his body. But there is a possibility that Megumi was provoked by watching Itadori get hurt.

This kind of activity has previously been seen in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 91, where Geto Suguru, who is under the control of Kenjaku, locks Gojo away. Geto's senses had been working to prevent his best friend, Gojo, from being sealed by Kenjaku.

Geto Suguru was possessed by Kenjaku, who is the most evil character in Jujutsu Kaisen. He mentioned his power and how he gained Geto's body in chapter 90. He's been alive for centuries, and his cursed power is the ability to transfer his brain to other bodies and possess them. Kenjaku said he took over Geto's body when Gojo left him alone after Yuta beat him.

Plot twist of Jujutsu Kaisen 214

Jujutsu Kaisen Chapter 214 picks up the plot where it left off in chapter 213, according to the spoilers. Hana Kurusu is shown being bitten off the roof by Sukuna, who has taken over Megumi's body. As Itadori sees this happen, it makes him go rampant against Sukuna. And watching this action from Itadori leaves Sukuna wondering what’s happening.

The next scene portrays an intense battle between Itadori and Sukuna. Itadori exchanged equal blows with Sukuna without containing any curse power. It could be because Itadori used to be Sukuna's vessel and got cursed energy from him. Sukuna later blamed Kenjaku for this matter. Kenjaku, who possessed Itadori’s mother in the past, created an extremely potential and powerful vessel whose power is still unknown.

Final thoughts

“Fushiguro fights back from inside!!”

Mangka Gege Akatumi knows how to keep his fans on their toes. On the last page of raw scans for chapter 214, it hints that there is a chance for Megumi to come back by severing the curse energy power from Sukuna.

Spoilers for chapter 214 have already spread like wildfire on the internet. Their favorite character comes back to the scene and shows Sukuna how powerful he is. It’s still unknown whether Megumi will be able to take control of his body and stop Sukuna from doing as he pleases. The mystery behind Itadori’s power remained to be discovered.

