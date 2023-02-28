Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215: Major spoilers to expect

With the release week for the highly-anticipated Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 having finally arrived, fans are eagerly seeking any and all information they can get on the issue. Yuji’s having stood up to Sukuna in the previous issue has riled up the series' fans, who are hoping to see this fight continue in the next chapter.

Unfortunately, while widely suspected to be the subject matter of the upcoming issue, there is currently no verifiable spoiler information for the chapter as of this article’s writing. As a result, fans are forced to patiently wait until the spoiler process for the series begins, which should be sometime this week.

Thankfully, while there aren’t any true, verifiable spoilers currently available, there are at least a few major happenings fans can expect in the upcoming issue. Follow along as this article fully breaks down the major spoilers to expect for Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215.

Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will undoubtedly continue to focus on Yuji vs. Sukuna

Major spoilers to expect

First and foremost, the majority of Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215’s page length will undoubtedly be devoted to the continuation of the Yuji versus Sukuna fight. There's simply nothing else happening in the story that warrants shifting focus away from this fight. Similarly, fans can expect other characters to flock to the fight rather than shifting their perspective to the other characters.

Given that the previous issue ended with Sukuna deducing that Megumi Fushiguro was fighting against him internally, the chapter will likely begin with an internal conversation between the two. Sukuna will likely want to discover why Megumi’s soul wasn’t completely destroyed when he took over his body as a vessel, as well as why Megumi is fighting back and how he’s able to.

If this occurs, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will likely see Megumi continue to wrest control of his body back from Sukuna’s controlling grip. At the very least, fans can expect Megumi to continue limiting Sukuna’s Cursed Energy output. This will give Yuji the chance to continue fighting Sukuna, possibly even doing enough damage to give Megumi a chance at getting his body back.

While some argue that the upcoming issue will see Yuji awaken his own Cursed Energy and Cursed Technique, the current emphasis on his physical strength makes this doubtful. Likewise, it’s much more likely that Megumi will continue limiting Sukuna’s Cursed Energy, allowing Yuji to continue his own fight.

If Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 does provide commentary on Yuji’s body acclimatizing to certain aspects of jujutsu in any way, it will most likely be focused on Sukuna’s Cursed Technique. Satoru Gojo once told Yuji that, eventually, he should be able to learn to use Sukuna’s Cursed Technique as the two continue to meld as vessel and spirit. Fans likened this process to an osmosis of sorts with Cursed Energy.

Thus, it could be revealed in the upcoming issue that Yuji’s body has finally become accustomed to Sukuna’s Cursed Technique, giving him some resistance to it. This also provides some insurance for Sukuna in terms of his own strength and relative power level to others. With two factors working against him in this fight, it becomes somewhat understandable that Sukuna doesn’t have the upper hand.

All that being said, Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 215 will undoubtedly spend a majority of its page count seeing Yuji and Sukuna continue their brawl. As for the final few pages of the chapter, there are a number of routes author and illustrator Gege Akutami could take. One of the most likely seems to be the appearance of Yuta Okkotsu, whom fans haven’t seen for quite some time.

With Hana Kurusu and Angel now seemingly in mortal danger, resultantly putting the plan to unseal Gojo in danger, now is the perfect time for Yuta to appear. He can consume Hana’s discarded arm with Rika and copy her and Angel’s Cursed Techniques, which should allow him to free Gojo regardless of what happens to Hana.

Yuta’s arrival would also give Yuji some backup versus Sukuna should the King of Curses manage to gain access to his full Cursed Energy output. As a result, fans can expect Yuta Okkotsu to appear in upcoming issues, if not in chapter 215 specifically.

Be sure to keep up with all Jujutsu Kaisen anime and manga news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

