Will Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have a new villain? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is set to premiere later this year, in July, whose release date is yet to be announced. The teaser for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already been revealed.

The recently-released teaser of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 has already provided a few glimpses of the characters that will be present. It also introduced a new character, who will likely be the main antagonist of the upcoming installment. It has also been declared that a special Jujutsu Kaisen stage will take place on March 25, 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains light spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 main antagonist

The anime is scheduled for July 2023.



Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will be a continuation of the anime's adaptation of the manga, covering the Gojo Past Arc and the Shibuya Arc. The former arc will shed light on the relationship between Gojo and the current main antagonist, Geto Suguru.

Interestingly, Geto was once Gojo's best friend, and their relationship didn't involve any negative intentions. However, the arc will introduce a new antagonist, Toji Zen'in, who is a rejected member of the Zen’in clan with limitless physical power that rivals Gojo.

The teaser released for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 revealed glimpses of the characters in the upcoming arc, including Toji Zen’in and a new character, Riko Amanai. The latter is a star plasma vessel, and the arc will focus on her as Master Tenger needs to merge with the vessel to remain stable.

As a result, Gojo and Geto Suguru will be tasked with guarding Riko. However, Toji Zen’in, who later adopted the name Toji Fushiguro and is Megumi Fushiguro's father, will be hired by a cult group to terminate Riko.

The Gojo Past Arc promises to be an exciting addition to Jujutsu Kaisen season 2's storyline, with Toji Zen’in's character adding a new dynamic to the series. Fans can look forward to action-packed episodes that reveal more about the backstory of beloved characters, including Gojo and Geto Suguru while introducing intriguing new ones like Riko Amanai and Toji Zen’in.

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is expected to span across two cours, with the first cour delving into Gojo's Past Arc. The second cour will revolve around the Shibuya Incident Arc, which will be a major highlight of the season.

This arc will bring back Geto Suguru as the primary antagonist, and it will feature a pivotal moment where he is sealed away. Additionally, Geto will reveal his true identity during this arc, further adding to the suspense and intrigue of the plot.

Final thoughts

The animation of Toji Zen’in in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will stir up the fandom. The character has already made the fans crazy after his introduction in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

Jujutsu Kaisen's first season took the anime world by storm in 2020, captivating fans with its intricate world of sorcery and curses. With the help of Studio Mappa's exceptional animation quality and an engrossing storyline, the series quickly gained a massive following. It wasn't long before Jujutsu Kaisen was awarded the prestigious title of "Anime of the Year" by Crunchyroll, cementing its place as one of the top anime of the year.

Following the immense success of the first season, a prequel movie named Jujutsu Kaisen 0 was released, introducing Yuta Okkotsu, a character who would play a significant role in the series. With the release of the movie, fans eagerly anticipated the second season of the series, eager to dive deeper into the world of Jujutsu Kaisen and follow the adventures of their favorite characters.

