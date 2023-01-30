New Jujutsu Kaisen event announced for Anime Japan 2023 ahead of Season 2 release

Anime Japan 2023 is just around the corner and a special stage has been dedicated to Jujutsu Kaisen. The official Anime Japan website has declared that the Jujutsu Kaisen special stage will take place on March 25, 2023.

Mappa has announced that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 will premiere in July 2023. However, apart from two visual posters, no other concrete visuals have been made available to the fans as of yet. Given the announcements made at Anime Japan 2022, fans have high hopes for this year’s stage as well.

Anime Japan 2023’s Jujutsu Kaisen stage is expected to reveal more season 2 information

According to the Anime Japan 2023 website, the Jujutsu Kaisen event will be a part of the Red Stage. The program will take place at 12.45 pm JST on March 25. The program will be 35 minutes long. Tickets will be available via the usual Rakuten sale and will be available till March 24. No news about online streaming has been announced as of yet.

While the cast has not been revealed, the important characters from the upcoming season 2 are expected to be present. Considering that season 2 will consist of the Gojo’s Past arc and the beginning of the Shibuya arc, Yuichi Nakamura (Satoru Gojo’s voice actor), Junya Enoki (Yuji Itadori’s voice actor), and Yuma Uchida (Megumi Fushiguro’s voice actor) ought to be present.

Nobara Kugiasaki’s voice actor, Asami Seto should also be present. Although Suguru Geto is a prominent part of both arcs, his voice actor Takahiro Sakurai hasn’t appeared in many events since his scandal was exposed. Toji Fushiguro’s voice actor has not been revealed yet, but Anime Japan 2023 would be a perfect place for such revelations.

What to expect

Satoru Gojo is important in both of the upcoming arcs (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Considering that Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 is premiering in July 2023, a teaser or short trailer should already be released by the time Anime Japan 2023 takes place. The previous year’s stage announced only a rebroadcast but also revealed a new visual for season 1. Since the second season is on the horizon this year, Mappa can choose to announce a variety of information to the audience.

While the release date and a full-length trailer are among the primary expectations from this stage, an announcement of the cast and crew is also anticipated. The proper length of the season, including how many episodes there will be and how far into the Shibuya arc director Park wants to go, will also be valuable information. Hopefully, more information will be revealed soon.

