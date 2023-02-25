Where to read Jujutsu Kaisen Manga fully

Jujutsu Kaisen is a Shonen genre manga illustrated by Gege Akatumi. Shueisha has been serializing this series in Weekly Shonen Jump since March 2018. The series has been licensed for its English publication by Viz media.

The series' plot centers around Yuji Itadori, a high school student who becomes a part of a secret group of Jujutsu Sorcerers. His mission is to eradicate Ryomen Sukuna, a formidable Curse. As fate would have it, Yuji ends up becoming the vessel for Sukuna. Later, his adventure as a Jujutsu sorcerer begins.

Jujutsu Kaisen's anime adaptation has been produced by MAPPA

Jujutsu Kaisen is regularly published by Shuiesha on the MangaPlus site and the MangaPlus app. However, on the MangaPlus site, there are only six chapters that comprise the first three chapters and the latest three chapters of the series. The full version of the series can be read from the official MangaPlus app.

The series got its anime adaptation of 24 episodes produced by MAPPA and aired on MBS from October 2020 to March 2021. The anime is licensed by Crunchyroll, and the English dub premiered in November 2020. The original soundtrack of the anime was released in April 2021.

It has released 213 chapters till now. The latest chapter 213 is called Fearsome womb: Part 5. Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 214 is ready for release on Monday, February 27, at 12 am JST.

The history behind Jujutsu Kaisen illustration

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is a precursor to the popular shonen, with high production values and creative direction by Sunghoo Park. Storyboarding is exceptional with dynamic sequences and character animation, due to an engaging storyline filled with grief.

The prequel series Jujutsu Kaisen 0: Jujutsu High began on April 28, 2017, in the Jump GIGA 2017 vol.1 issue. It was initially intended to be a brief series and ran for four chapters, concluding in the 2017 vol.4 issue.

On March 5, 2018, the serialization of Jujutsu Kaisen began in the 2018-14 issue of Weekly Shonen Jump, serving as a sequel to the previous short series and featuring new main characters. The additional volume, labeled as the 0th volume and containing the four-chapter prequel series, was released in December 2018, along with the release of the third volume.

Preview of the plot of Jujutsu Kaisen

The main character, Yuji Itadori, is a good track and field athlete but doesn't like running. Instead, he's content with spending his time in the Occult Research Club for fun. However, things take a serious turn when a real curse spirit appears at his school. Before his grandfather passes away, Yuji promises to perform acts of kindness to ensure his grandfather dies surrounded by loved ones.

Yuji's life suddenly transforms when he meets Megumi Fushiguro, a jujutsu sorcerer trying to retrieve a cursed object. As Yuji and his friends opened up on the object, cursed spirits began to emerge and wreak havoc at their school. One of the spirits almost beats Fushiguro and Yuji, but Yuji swallows the cursed object and gets its power.

As a result, he becomes cursed and is thrust into Fushiguro's world of jujutsu sorcerers and cursed spirits. Thus, his journey begins as a Jujutsu sorcerer.

