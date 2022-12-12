Shueisha makes history after Jump Festa 2023 announced to be a subtitled live-stream

The morning of Monday, December 12, saw Twitter user and reputable anime and manga leaker @shonenleaks post that Jump Festa 2023 will be a subtitled live stream. This marks a historic moment in the convention’s history, with the event’s live-streamable panels and events which were never subtitled beforehand.

The news is exciting for international and non-Japanese-speaking fans who still want to watch the festival’s events and keep up to date on announcements made there. Furthermore, with how jam-packed Jump Festa 2023 will likely be with major announcements for smash-hit anime and manga series, there’s never been a better time to introduce these subtitled streams.

Jump Festa 2023 sees Shueisha break new ground for non-Japanese speakers

The announcement regarding Jump Festa 2023 seems to have come from an external memo from Shueisha, addressed to the public based on the message’s wording. It specifies that “JUMP Super Stage will be available with English subtitles and simultaneous interpretation,” while the “Super Stage EX” events will only have English subtitles.

The memo also specifies that the two-day event will cover “28 titles where some panels will have voice actors perform a live table read with scenes.” These table reads make the introduction of subtitles to the event’s live stream especially exciting, in addition to being able to understand announcements as they’re being made rather than after the fact.

Some of the more exciting teases and announcements for Jump Festa 2023 come from the Naruto and Black Clover franchises. Naruto has been teasing a major announcement at the upcoming event for several months, possibly hinting at a series remake. Meanwhile, Black Clover will announce new information and perhaps release a trailer for the upcoming film.

Franchises with unconfirmed but expected announcements involve Jujutsu Kaisen, Chainsaw Man, and Spy x Family. While Jujutsu Kaisen will likely release additional news and a trailer for their upcoming second season, Chainsaw Man is also likely to announce release details for the second cour of its first season. Spy x Family will likely confirm a second season for the smash-hit anime series.

Finally, One Piece and My Hero Academia are expected to make major announcements. Both series are in either their final arc or saga, with many fans expecting news on these final steps for both series. However, some fans expect that My Hero Academia’s Super Stage may see the series announce that this current arc will not be its last.

