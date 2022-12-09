Jump Festa 2023: Full schedule, what to expect, and more

With Jump Festa 2023 being just days away as of this article’s writing, fans are incredibly excited to see their favorite series take the spotlight, hopefully with big announcements. Thankfully, Shueisha’s exclusively in-house manga and anime festival always brings tons of excitement via announcements, previews, and more.

Fans expect Jump Festa 2023 to be no different, with each of its two days being jam-packed with exciting Super Stages set to be full of information. While some series have already had their announcements or upcoming news leaked, others are still totally in the dark, leaving fans only to guess at what could be waiting for them.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the Jump Festa 2023 schedule, offers speculation on what to expect from each major series and their Super Stages, and more.

Jump Festa 2023 Day 1 schedule

The first day of Jump Festa 2023 is Saturday, December 17, 2022. The first Super Stage of the day will begin at 11:15 AM JST, and the last one will end at 6 PM JST. The schedule for the first day is as follows:

Series Start Time (JST/UTC/EST) Black Clover 11:15AM/2:15AM/9:15PM (Friday, December 17) Jujutsu Kaisen 12:45PM/3:45AM/10:45PM (Friday, December 17) Prince of Tennis 2:10PM/5:10AM/12:10AM (Saturday, December 17) Boruto & Naruto 3:35PM/6:35AM/1:35AM My Hero Academia 5PM/8AM/3AM

Black Clover

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp



Stay tuned for new information in Jump Festa 2023!



More: Are you excited to see Asta and Yuno again? Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie coming worldwide on March 31, 2023 on Netflix!Stay tuned for new information in Jump Festa 2023!More: bclover.jp/sp/ Are you excited to see Asta and Yuno again? Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King Movie coming worldwide on March 31, 2023 on Netflix! 🍀Stay tuned for new information in Jump Festa 2023! ♣️✨More: bclover.jp/sp/ https://t.co/J7J5XxsMaa

Black Clover’s Jump Festa 2023 appearance is set to include several voice actors from the television anime series, as well as the voice of Konrad Leto from the upcoming film. The movie, formally titled Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, is rumored to be premiering its first full-length trailer at Jump Festa 2023.

Beyond this, fans can expect teases from series creator, author, and illustrator Yuki Tabata about where the manga series is headed next in its final arc. Additionally, fans can also expect some type of a Q&A session for the voice actors present. However, this will most likely be handled by the Super Stage’s emcee, rather than those in the crowd asking their own questions.

Jujutsu Kaisen

Myamura @king_jin_woo New Jujutsu Kaisen Illustration

For Jump Festa 2023 New Jujutsu Kaisen IllustrationFor Jump Festa 2023 https://t.co/0H3JuzItzf

Unfortunately, the biggest news regarding the Jujutsu Kaisen Super Stage at Jump Festa 2023 going into the event is word that Takahiro Sakurai will not be present. Sakurai, who plays Suguru Geto in the anime series, was recently revealed to have been participating in an extramarital 10-year affair. His absence from the upcoming event was confirmed several weeks after these initial reports.

Beyond this, there are currently no news, leaks, or rumors regarding what fans can expect from this Super Stage. However, it’s very likely that a trailer for the anime series’ second season will debut at the event. With key visuals and release information having been released over the last several weeks, it’s a sensible buildup into the worldwide premiere of the season’s trailer at Jump Festa 2023.

However, should a trailer end up not premiering at the Super Stage, fans can at least expect some information on when the upcoming season will premiere.

While no release window has been given yet, the season is confirmed to be running for two consecutive cours (period of three months), meaning it would have to begin airing by June for a full 2023 release. Therefore, some information must be announced at the Super Stage.

Boruto & Naruto

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 NARUTO Officials teases an Announcement at Jump Festa 2023 👀 https://t.co/Qv56Cggp9l

The Boruto & Naruto Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is one of the most highly-anticipated heading into the event. With the Naruto franchise’s official Twitter account teasing a major announcement, fans are expecting anything from a remake of the original series, Shippuden, to even a new offering overall.

Regarding Boruto, one of the biggest potential announcements for fans of the series is a Sasuke Retsuden anime arc. With the series taking place during the Boruto timeline, this is easily doable with little to no retconning. However, considering past precedent, fans will likely see an anime-original movie for the franchise announced, which would be a typical Studio Pierrot move.

My Hero Academia

Unfortunately, there are now news, rumors, or leaks regarding what fans can expect from My Hero Academia’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage as of this article’s writing. Beyond the confirmation of several voice actors for the television anime series being present, fans have no idea what awaits them in the event’s proceedings.

One of the most likely possibilities, however, is a trailer for the second half of the anime’s currently-airing sixth season. With the television series barreling towards the end of the first major arc the season is expected to cover, Jump Festa 2023 is the perfect time and place to release a trailer.

Fans may also see a fourth original anime movie for the series announced at the Super Stage, with the the last three being incredibly successful for the franchise. Beyond this, however, no realistic possibilities exist for big news that might be shared at the event, with the timing being much too early for a confirmation of the anime’s seventh season. While possible, it seems incredibly unlikely to occur.

Jump Festa 2023 Day 2 schedule

The second day of Jump Festa 2023 is Sunday, December 18, 2022. The first Super Stage of the day will begin at 11:15 AM JST, and the last one will end at 6 PM JST. The schedule for the second day is as follows:

Series Start Time (JST/UTC/EST) Spy x Family 11:15AM/2:15AM/9:15PM (Friday, December 18) Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba 12:45PM/3:45AM/10:45PM (Friday, December 18) Dr. Stone 2:10PM/5:10AM/12:10AM (Saturday, December 18) Chainsaw Man 3:35PM/6:35AM/1:35AM One Piece 5PM/8AM/3AM

Spy x Family

Shura @ShuradoShikoten

#スパイファミリー

#SpyxFamily

#SPY_FAMILY Spy x Family × Jump Festa 2023 collab illustration featuring the Forgers Spy x Family × Jump Festa 2023 collab illustration featuring the Forgers#スパイファミリー#SpyxFamily #SPY_FAMILY https://t.co/QzTLDwXLsz

Beyond the voice actors for the television anime’s core cast being present, there are currently no rumors, leaks, or news on what to expect at Spy x Family’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. One of the biggest possibilities is the announcement of a second season, with the anime set to have plenty of manga material to draw from given the first season’s adaptation pace.

The festival also coincides with the end of the first season, coming right in between the expected two-part finale. This only adds further fuel to speculation on the second season’s announcement at the upcoming event. Otherwise, however, fans can likely expect word from series creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuya Endo regarding upcoming story content.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba

Demon Slayer’s presence at Jump Festa 2023 will likely be one of the most exciting, considering the excitement around the upcoming third season. Unfortunately, there are currently no rumors or official announcements on what will be discussed at the panel. However, discussion of the Swordsmith Village arc, which the third season will cover, is very likely.

Fans can also count on a trailer for the third season being revealed at the panel. Voice actors for two of the arc’s key characters, Kengo Kawanishi (playing Muichiro Tokitou) and Kana Hanazawa (playing Mitsuri Kanroji), are also set to attend the Super Stage this year.

This further suggests that a plethora of information on the upcoming third season, including a trailer, will be revealed to fans.

Dr. Stone

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks Dr.STONE SEASON-3 KEY VISUAL



More info reveal at Jump Festa 2023 Dr.STONE SEASON-3 KEY VISUALMore info reveal at Jump Festa 2023 https://t.co/93ZwppooVn

With the Dr. Stone manga having concluded in March, 2022, fans can expect the series’ presence at Jump Festa 2023 to be exclusively centered on the anime. One major red flag is the appearance of theme song artist BURNOUT SYNDROMES at the panel, which strongly hints at Season 3 information being revealed.

The last news of the series’ third season came in July alongside the release of the Ryusui TV special. With five months set to have passed by the time of the Super Stage, it seems incredibly likely that a full trailer and a more specific release window will be revealed at the event.

While unconfirmed, the series’ presence at the convention would make little to no sense if not for the third season to be discussed.

Chainsaw Man

Wilson @withertoashes Hopefully the chainsaw man anime gives a date for the second cour sooner rather than later. Hopefully the chainsaw man anime gives a date for the second cour sooner rather than later.

Being one of the most popular anime and manga series currently out, the possibilities are endless for what Chainsaw Man’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage holds in store for fans. However, the most likely culprit is release details on the first season’s second cour, for which no release information has been made available in any way beyond the split-cour approach.

Like Spy x Family, the first major batch of episodes for Chainsaw Man is also set to end just one week after the convention. This makes the Super Stage the perfect time and place to elaborate on when the second cour will begin airing episodes. However, this is purely speculative, with not even rumors of such revelations at the Super Stage currently circulating.

Beyond this, series creator, author, and illustrator Tatsuki Fujimoto is likely to comment on the manga series’ upcoming release schedule and story content. The series has bounced between weekly and bi-weekly serialization since the beginning of its second part.

Combined with recent rumors of the page-count changing for each issue, fans are likely to get a final answer on these issues at the upcoming event.

One Piece

As always, One Piece fans can expect each and every voice actor of the Straw Hats to be present at the franchise’s Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage. This includes voice actor Cho (real name Shigeru Nagashima), who plays Brook and was unable to attend in recent years due to COVID-19 related concerns. His return is incredibly fitting considering this year is the series’ 25th anniversary.

As for franchise information, no rumors, leaks, or official news on what to expect at the series’ Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage are available as of this article’s writing. However, fans can count on Eiichiro Oda to pass a message along to the Straw Hat voice actors as always. His message will likely tease upcoming events for the series’ manga, while leaving anime and film news to those present.

In terms of anime news, nothing beyond teases of the Wano arc's conclusion in the upcoming year are likely to be discussed at the Super Stage. A trailer for the final stages of the Onigashima Raid and its events is possible, but somewhat unlikely considering how far in advance these episodes would need to be worked on to do so.

However, fans may learn of a streaming release date for One Piece Film: Red, as well as additional international release dates. Any sort of news on a new film overall, however, is unlikely to be discussed at this year’s events considering the continuous and impressive success of Film: Red, both domestically and internationally.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes