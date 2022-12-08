One Piece Chapter 1069 (Additional Spoilers): Gear 5 Luffy vs. Awakened Lucci as Devil Fruit origins explained and Sentomaru assaulted

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers were released on Tuesday, December 6, coming from lead series leaker Redon via the WorstGen forums. With this summary, fans now have a much clearer picture of the upcoming issue following the fiasco that was the release of the initial spoilers.

Thankfully, it seems as though Redon’s One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers are as accurate as they come, which is expected from the series’ lead leaking source. Furthermore, Redon’s spoilers paint an incredibly exciting issue that touches on the origin of Devil Fruits, showcases Rob Lucci’s Awakened form, and more.

One Piece Chapter 1069’s explanation of Devil Fruits’ origins is something no fan could have guessed

Additional spoilers

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers start by specifying the issue’s title, which is Everything Exists for a Reason. They then discuss the cover, where the MADS Research Center is shown, and it is revealed to be financed by “The God of Fortune” Du Feld. He’s also known as the “Loan Shark King,” and is one of the guests Big Mom invited to her Tea Party Wedding celebration. He’s killed by Stussy in the arc.

The spoilers then begin the issue’s story content, starting with Lucci trying to attack Luffy. Kaku and Stussy stop Lucci, reminding him that they need permission from Marine Headquarters to engage a Yonko because any fight can lead to war. Luffy, however, sees the heavily damaged Atlas, prompting him to attack Lucci first.

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers then cut to Fleet Admiral Sakazuki, the former Admiral Akainu, at Marine Headquarters. Akainu asks where Kizaru is, with a Marine reporting that he’s already on his way to Egghead Island. Unfortunately, fans don’t get to see Akainu’s reaction here before cutting back to Egghead Island.

Back on Egghead, Luffy and Lucci are fighting, with the former in Gear 5 and the latter in an Awakened form. Lucci’s Awakened form is very similar to his hybrid form, with his black tufts of fur now looking like clouds/flames. He’s also shown having a scarf of black clouds floating around his neck, similar to what Luffy also has in Gear 5 and Gear 4.

One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers then see Sentomaru appear with S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark, and order S-Bear, the Kuma Seraphim, to attack CP0. It’s revealed here that the Seraphim cannot be commanded via Den Den Mushi, so Sentomaru must be present to give orders.

The control authority levels for the Seraphim are specified as being, from highest to lowest authority, the Gorosei, Vegapunk, Sentomaru, and anyone who holds the control chip. CP0 are said to be the control chip’s current holders. Jinbe and Chopper then run away with Bonney in tow, but they cross paths with the Seraphim. One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers then specify that Jinbe is in shock due to seeing the S-Shark model, which is based on Jinbe himself.

Kaku and Stussy, meanwhile, are trying to avoid S-Bear’s attacks so they don’t have to fight back and damage the Seraphim. Nami’s group, meanwhile, is watching all of this via monitors and is astonished on seeing Luffy’s Gear 5 for the first time. The real Dr. Vegapunk then appears before them, causing Franky’s eyes to turn to hearts when he discovers that this old man is the real Vegapunk.

One Piece Chapter 1069 spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk ask the Straw Hats what Luffy’s new form is. Nami replies that they don’t know either, but believes it to be a new power of the Gum-Gum Fruit. Dr. Vegapunk, however, responds that the Gum-Gum Fruit “has never been recorded in the ancient Devil Fruit encyclopedia.”

Dr. Vegapunk then says that Luffy’s new form looks like Nika, a God who can only be found in ancient texts. Dr. Vegapunk says that although Nika’s name is erased from history, his existence will never disappear as long as people continue wishing for him. Dr. Vegapunk continues, saying that everything on Earth is born out of people’s wishes, shockingly revealing that the same goes for Devil Fruits.

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers then see Dr. Vegapunk reveal that Devil Fruits are the possibility of human evolution that someone wished for. He adds that each ability represents someone’s wish for what they can become. However, since these wishes are so unnatural, they’re hated by the sea, which is why seawater is the weakness of all Devil Fruits.

Dr. Vegapunk concludes that all ability users who bear that curse are essentially living the future that someone once wished for. Nami and the Straw Hats with her are stunned and remain silent, as Dr. Vegapunk comments on how fun this world is. Meanwhile, in Luffy and Lucci’s clash, the former is seen smiling and laughing the entire time as he jumps around and has fun while avoiding Lucci’s attacks.

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers then see Luffy use a new attack called Gum-Gum Mole, which turns the floor into a fist that punches Lucci’s stomach. As Lucci flies away, he’s shown to be coughing blood, while Luffy suddenly sees Sentomaru. He stops to greet him, speaking in a friendly manner with his former enemy as he bounces around.

Sentomaru explains that he was picked up by Dr. Vegapunk and liberated from a life of poverty as a result, so he owes the doctor a great debt. He explains that this is why he chose to fight against CP0, before asking Luffy to take Dr. Vegapunk away with him. However, as the two have been talking, Rob Lucci has been recovering from Luffy’s last attack.

One Piece Chapter 1069 additional spoilers then see Lucci use a Soru to charge at the pair. He then fiercely attacks Sentomaru with a Finger Pistol, badly injuring him in the process. Lucci shares that his plan was to eliminate Sentomaru since he has a higher control authority than him, allowing CP0 to then command the Seraphim. Luffy is visibly shocked and angry, showing concern for Sentomaru as the issue comes to an end and announces a break next week.

