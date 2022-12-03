Mangaka Eiichiro Oda's One Piece has had a fantastic year in 2022. The manga has reached its final stage, and the lore has been blowing people's minds all across the globe. Meanwhile, One Piece Film: Red has enjoyed massive success at Japan's Box Office since its August premiere and has broken numerous records since then.

The film, which tells the story of the famous pop star Uta, has also had a successful global release. Hence, if you are wondering when to watch it at home, here's the latest information on the One Piece Film: Red expected streaming release date.

One Piece Film: Red expected streaming release date, platforms to watch on, and more

One Piece Film: Red might be expected to release in the first half of 2023

Since the digital release date for One Piece Film: Red has yet to be announced, the film can be expected to arrive in early 2023.

The film has already premiered in theaters in some parts of the world as recently as December, so it will be months before it is available on any streaming platform. However, fans can expect the One Piece Film: Red streaming release date to be officially announced within a few months.

Streaming platforms where One Piece Film: Red might be expected to be released

Uta performing New Genesis as seen in One Piece Film: Red (Image via Toei Animation)

Crunchyroll has been actively distributing One Piece Film: Red and may eventually host the film on its website. Netflix is also developing a One Piece live-action series, so it is possible that the film will be available there as well. Hence, fans should watch for official announcements from these two streaming platforms in 2023.

Previous One Piece films, such as One Piece: Stampede and One Piece Film: Gold, were available on Crunchyroll, Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and Vudu. Fans looking for the One Piece Film: Red streaming release date can be assured that these will most likely be the places to watch it when it becomes available.

The plot of One Piece Film: Red

Luffy and Uta onstage as seen in the film One Piece Film: Red (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece Film: Red is set in Elegia, the Island of Music. Here, a pop star named Uta, who has consumed the Sing-Sing Devil Fruit, is about to perform her first live concert.

Fans from all over the world, including pirates and marines, have gathered to hear her sing. The Straw Hats also show up, and Luffy climbs on stage and reveals his friendship with Uta. The rest of the film follows the issues arising from the world's discovery that Uta is the Yonko Red-Haired Shanks' daughter who desires to end violence in the world through her singing.

Poll : 0 votes