One Piece chapter 1068: Lucci and Luffy reunite as Shichibukai Seraphim activated and the real Kuma makes his move

One Piece chapter 1068 scanlations were released on Friday, December 2, bringing with them an incredibly exciting addition to the series, especially the reunion of Luffy and Rob Lucci, which is seemingly accelerating the Egghead Island Arc towards its climax and their inevitable rematch.

One Piece chapter 1068 also saw Dr. Vegapunk share his own dream with Luffy, convincing the pirate to take him away from Egghead Island in the process. Although somewhat of a stretch, the introduction of Dr. Vegapunk’s dream could be the first, small step in having him officially join the Straw Hat Pirates.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down the One Piece chapter 1068 scanlations in their entirety.

One Piece chapter 1068’s introducing Dr. Vegapunk’s dream may be a baby-step towards his joining the Straw Hats

Dr. Vegapunk’s dream

One Piece chapter 1068 scanlations begin with Vegapunk Pythagoras thanking CP0 for their efforts in returning the Seraphim, but says that “S-Bear” can make its own way from there. He then tells CP0 that Dr. Vegapunk is too busy to greet them in person, telling them to order S-Bear to return to the island and their mission will be complete.

Kaku comments on how this is far from a warm welcome, while Rob Lucci realizes that Dr. Vegapunk has his suspicions about their presence here. Kaku, meanwhile, asks to stop in for some tea since it’s been a long journey. Pythagoras replies that the G-14 base isn’t too far from Egghead Island, saying they’re sure to give CP0 a great reception.

Rob Lucci then asks Pythagoras (who he believes to be the real Dr. Vegapunk) if he has any comments on the recent disappearances of Cipher Pol ships around Egghead, citing 3 different ships going missing in the last 2 months. He continues questioning why no ships have returned after visiting Egghead, prompting Pythagoras to lie and say that they all remember seeing the ships depart safely.

Vegapunk Lilith then interjects here, asking Lucci if he’s implying that they sunk those ships. As Pythagoras defuses the situation, he tells Lucci that they can’t let him in, and that they should turn back. The latter then tells everyone to abandon ship, sharing that they’ll infiltrate Egghead using S-Bear’s Devil Fruit ability, the Nikyu Nikyu no Mi.

One Piece chapter 1068 then takes viewers to Kamabakka Kingdom on the Grand Line, where the real Bartholomew Kuma is still running to an unknown destination. He then uses his Devil Fruit powers to send himself flying to an unknown location, as Monkey D. Dragon watches in disbelief.

One Piece chapter 1068 then takes readers back to Egghead Island, honing in on Luffy’s group here, where he himself is asking Vegapunk why he wants to leave his lab. The latter explains that while he’s been happy with the arrangement so far, he’s still limited by time, money, manpower, and he perseveres because he wants to change the world with his science.

He then shares his dream of making a world where free energy is available to all, which confuses Luffy, who just thinks he wants to give stuff away for free. Jinbe explains that war is often waged over natural resources, prompting Vegapunk to comment on how these short-sighted folk can’t see that energy is all around them.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Dr. Vegapunk explain how the world “is teeming with it,” and that if he can harvest it to a more apparent and accessible form, he can end resource wars. He says he’s certain that science will make it possible someday, as Luffy is hilariously seen still confused.

While he does say it’s great that he wants to make people happy, Luffy still doesn’t understand why Dr. Vegapunk wants to leave. He explains that his quest in further understanding this abundant energy source led him to investigating the Ancient Fuel that powered the ancient robot.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Dr. Vegapunk explain that he couldn’t help his curiosity, citing the possible knowledge to be gained from researching this “forbidden thread of history.” He then shares how “after a dear friend” died, he found himself diving deeper and deeper into this forbidden thread. The “dear friend” he refers to is most likely Professor Clover.

One Piece chapter 1068: Intruder alert

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees an explosion occur in the distance, with Dr. Vegapunk cutting to the chase and explaining that he knows too much. Thus, the World Government wants to erase him as it did Ohara, adding that the ruckus must be CP0. Luffy confuses them with CP9 as Jinbe explains the difference, while CP0 has just arrived onto the island.

The citizens of Egghead Island are seen discussing how the Cipher Pol 0 agents look different from regular agents, while also questioning why they didn’t enter through the normal port. One of them then brings up the two Sea Beast Weapons which were taken out near the coast, correctly deducing Lucci’s group as intruders.

One Piece chapter 1068 then returns to Sanji’s group, who are now joined by Vegapunk Shaka as they all watch what’s happening on the monitors before them. Pythagoras then explains that they knew their ship was a goner anyway, so Lucci used S-Bear’s Devil Fruit powers to land instead. Shaka then comments on how they now have no choice, telling everyone on the island to evacuate.

He also tells Atlas to return to the lab, saying they’ll be deploying the Seraphim, known as S-Snake, S-Hawk, and S-Shark, ordering that their command be entrusted to Sentomaru. The Seraphim referenced here are most likely the models based on Boa Hancock, Dracule Mihawk, and Jinbe, considering S-Bear is the Bartholomew Kuma Seraphim.

One Piece chapter 1068 then shifts perspective back to Luffy and Dr. Vegapunk, who asks the former once more to take him out to sea, saying he doesn’t need long to pack. After some brief comments by Jinbe and Luffy, the latter says he’ll allow him to join since Dr. Vegapunk has a funny head, hilariously prompting Chopper to question Luffy’s screening process.

One Piece chapter 1068: The fight begins

Dr. Vegapunk then says they should head up to the Lab Stratum, asking Luffy to bring Bonney with him. Dr. Vegapunk then warps away, much to the shock of Chopper and Luffy. One Piece chapter 1068 then sees CP0 exploring Egghead Island, where they run into a space monster holograph, questioning why their guns aren’t working.

Kaku uses a Tempest Kick, saying he’s always wanted to fight “an unworldly beast,” when Stussy tells him not to bother since it’s a hologram. Lucci comments on how Stussy is as knowledgeable as ever as Kaku flies above the clouds with his Moonwalk technique. The former begins talking to him about two lines visible on Lab Stratum, which Kaku confirms he sees.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Stussy tell Kaku that if he crosses them, a laser beam is triggered to neutralize the target. However, she’s too late, resulting in Kaku hilariously being attacked and falling back to the ground. She comments on how it’s unwise to underestimate Dr. Vegapunk, while Lucci and Kaku comment in their own way on how she should have said something sooner.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Vegapunk Atlas rush towards CP0, saying she’s the only one allowed to rampage on Egghead Island. Stussy identifies her as Shaka tries to tell her to turn back, while Atlas ramps up a punch to hit Lucci with. However, the already transformed Lucci tells her that this isn’t a game, hitting her with the Rokuogan.

Kaku comments on how Lucci is showing no mercy, as Atlas’ face is shown to be badly damaged from the attack. Lucci hits her with another Rokuogan, breaking her even further, although seemingly leaving her alive. The bystanding Egghead citizens all begin retreating here, as Lucci comments on how Atlas is still breathing.

One Piece chapter 1068 then sees Luffy excitedly running by with an unconscious Bonney on his back, when he spots something in the distance. It is revealed to be Rob Lucci, as the two old rivals spot each other, calling each other “Straw Hat” and “Pigeon Guy” as the issue comes to an end.

One Piece chapter 1068: In summation

One Piece chapter 1068 is, overall, an exciting and informative issue which clearly and swiftly moves the Egghead Island Arc closer to its climax. The issue’s events are also very engaging, featuring plenty of reveals, combat, and other forms of intrigue to keep readers’ attention glued to the page.

It is also exciting in that it seemingly introduces the concept of solar energy to the series. While not confirmed in the issue, fans are heavily theorizing this to be what Vegapunk is discussing based on him looking up to the sky when discussing the abundant natural energy.

One Piece chapter 1068 also leaves viewers with one of the best cliffhangers in quite some time, showing Luffy and Lucci meeting once again after 2 years. While something will likely occur which delays their fight from happening in the upcoming issue, fans at least have this eventual conflict to look forward to as the arc progresses.

