One Piece: 10 anime characters Luffy would be great friends with

One Piece’s Monkey D. Luffy is often regarded as one of the friendliest and most lovable characters in all of anime. His prioritization of his friends’ well-being above all other things, including his beloved food, clearly demonstrates the true nature of One Piece’s protagonist.

While he’s certainly able to get along with many other One Piece characters, Luffy’s luck with making friends likely wouldn’t be restricted to characters from his own series. In fact, many fellow shonen anime protagonists would befriend Luffy easily because of his charm and charisma.

Here are 10 anime characters who will become great friends with One Piece’s Luffy, if given the chance.

Fellow shonen protagonists dominate the list of potential anime friends for One Piece’s protagonist

1) Shoyo Hinata

Hinata as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Haruichi Furudate/Shueisha, Viz Media, Haikyu!!)

Despite coming from two very different worlds, Shoyo Hinata and One Piece’s Luffy would make great friends. They’re roughly the same age, with both having an immature and goofy side to them.

More importantly, however, both of them are working and striving towards a lofty goal and title. Their destinations may look completely different, but they are walking a similar path to get there.

2) Son Goku

Goku as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Akira Toriyama, Toyotarou/Shueisha, Viz Media, Dragon Ball Super)

The iconic Dragon Ball Z protagonist would be interested in befriending One Piece’s Luffy based on the latter's strength alone. Once the fighting was out of the way, the two would continue bonding (or maybe even fighting) over their shared love for food.

Goku and Luffy are incredibly alike in terms of their behavior and personality. They are very trusting of others and always like to see the good in people. There’s little doubt that they’d become great friends.

3) Asta

Asta as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Yuki Tabata/Shueisha, Viz Media, Black Clover)

Black Clover’s Asta could easily bond with Luffy because they share two key similarities. Both of them harbor unwavering love for their friends, and both of them desire to become the best of the best in their respective fields. One Piece’s King of the Pirates title is quite similar in essence to the Wizard King title, which means that the two would be able to discuss their goals with one another.

Additionally, they can both be loud, rambunctious, and immature, so there is no doubt that they could get into all sorts of bonding hijinx together.

4) Tanjiro Kamado

Tanjiro as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Koyoharu Gotouge/Shueisha, Viz Media, Demon Slayer)

Throughout the Demon Slayer series, Tanjiro is shown as being able to smell whether someone is nice, evil, or something in between. There’s little doubt that Luffy would qualify as an incredibly kind and loving person, which would Tanjiro a solid reason to befriend the One Piece protagonist.

While they are both on very different journeys, they share a strong desire to protect their friends and loved ones, even at the cost of their own lives. The two could hence easily bond with one another over their commonalities.

5) Gon Freecs

Gon as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Yoshihiro Togashi/Shueisha, Viz Media, Hunter x Hunter)

Gon and Luffy would be able to discuss the sheer scope and magnitude of the adventures each of them has undertaken to accomplish their goals. Both Hunter x Hunter and One Piece encompass vast worlds that offer much to explore and learn.

The two are eerily similar as well, valuing their friends above all else and letting their dark side show when said friends are hurt or taken away. There is no doubt that Gon and Luffy would embrace their light-hearted selves when they are around each other.

6) Edward Elric

Edward Elric as seen in the series' anime (Image Credits: Hiromu Arakawa/Square Enix, Viz Media, Fullmetal Alchemist)

Edward Elric and Luffy could have a unique bond amongst those in this list because of their love for their respective brothers. Both Fullmetal Alchemist and One Piece see their protagonists wanting to come to their brother’s aid or rescue, whether as an overarching plot point or an immediate storyline.

Beyond this, the two have similar outlooks on life.They can both be obnoxiously loud and unapologetically genuine, which means that their relationship would be based on no pretence, only affection.

7) Naruto Uzumaki

Naruto as seen in the anime series (Image Credits: Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha, Viz Media, Naruto)

The two Big Three protagonists would come together to forge a friendship for the ages. They genuinely care about their friends and would go to any extent to protect them, which will prove to the perfect common ground. Moreover, One Piece’s Luffy and Naruto’s Naruto can also be goofy when there is need to lighten the atmosphere.

Overall, their cheery personalities would allow them to freely bond with each other. Their shared humor and unyielding optimism will ensure that they support each other even during tough times.

8) Ichigo Kurosaki

Ichigo as seen in the Bleach anime (Image Credits: Tite Kubo/Shueisha, Viz Media, Bleach)

The last of the Big Three protagonists would also bond with Luffy, but in a somewhat unique way. Bleach’s Ichigo Kurosaki and One Piece’s main character would most likely treat their love of fighting as a bonding tool. Both characters usually go in all guns blazing, and they can validate each other's decisions.

The two also care about their friends, but Ichigo does not express his feelings too often, unlike Luffy. Nevertheless, the two would make great friends.

9) Twenty-Fifth Baam

Baam as seen in the Tower of God anime (Image Credits: SIU/Young Com, Naver Webtoon, Tower of God)

Tower of God’s Baam is eerily similar to One Piece’s Luffy. They be the main characters of their respective series, but they lean on their friends, whom they love unconditionally, often for help along the way. Both of them are making their way through the vast, mysterious worlds they live in.

Despite Baam’s shyness and Luffy’s outgoing nature potentially clashing, one cannot rule out the opposites-attract scenario. Their differences might even help cement their friendship.

10) Natsu

Natsu as seen in the Fairy Tail anime (Image Credits: Hiro Mashima/Kodansha, Kodansha USA, Fairy Tail)

Finally, like many others on this list, Fairy Tail’s Natsu would mainly get along with One Piece’s Luffy on the basis of their shared love of friends. Throughout Fairy Tail, Natsu is consistently characterized as the who values his friends and relies on them for support. In a way, his friendships act as a source of strength for him.

Both Natsu and Luffy have happy-go-lucky personalities, and they would find themselves engaged in conversation before they even realize.

