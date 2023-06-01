Fairy Tail & Eden Zero mangaka launches new manga Dead Rock

Hiro Mashima, the famous mangaka has revealed the launch of Dead Rock, a new manga series. Mishima, the creator of popular anime and manga series Fairy Tail and Edens Zero announced in January that he’ll be working on a new series this year which would be completely different from the previous works he had done.

Fans are thrilled and anxious as the release date for the series has been announced and is set to release on July 6, 2023. The manga is said to be a short serialization and proves to be a challenge for Mashima as an artist.

Dead Rock is entirely different from Mashima's previous works

Manga Early Bird @MangaEarlyBird Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero) will start a new dark fantasy manga series titled "Dead Rock" on July 6, 2023 Hiro Mashima (Fairy Tail, Edens Zero) will start a new dark fantasy manga series titled "Dead Rock" on July 6, 2023 https://t.co/9VggSpLovB

Dead Rock manga has been stated to be a dark fantasy series with a hero and heroine completely different from what Mashima had portrayed in his works so far and is set to release on a monthly basis although the same has not been confirmed.

The series will prove to be a challenge for Mashima not only because of the fact that Dead Rock is of a completely different genre but also because the talented mangaka will have to simultaneously work on Dead Rock, Edens Zero, and Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest. However, it was announced a few months ago that Edens Zero will be entering its final stretch this year.

真人🇯🇵Masta_My main has been suspended.🍶🍶 @_mangaotaku //



Mashima:

Let's talk about my My New Year's resolutions!



1/This year, the second season of the Edens zero anime will start.



2/I will start a new Manga series on a monthly basis.

(Actually, I started drawing the name (drafts) of the Manga during this New Year holidays.) //Mashima:Let's talk about my My New Year's resolutions!1/This year, the second season of the Edens zero anime will start.2/I will start a new Manga series on a monthly basis.(Actually, I started drawing the name (drafts) of the Manga during this New Year holidays.)

Finally, no further details regarding Dead Rock has been released but Mashima has mentioned that fans of his previous work might not take a liking to the new series. However, analyzing Mashima and his achievements as a mangaka, the upcoming series is sure to be worth checking out.

About Edens Zero and Fairy Tail

Ren IAired arcI @KingAired @euphoriyys I'm a fan of Fairy Tail so I like Edens Zero too, since they are kinda similar ... I also like Mashima art @euphoriyys I'm a fan of Fairy Tail so I like Edens Zero too, since they are kinda similar ... I also like Mashima art 🙏 https://t.co/BW1TuCyGTV

Edens Zero is a sci-fi manga series that started in 2018 and follows a boy named Shiki who travels across space with his robot friends in search of the legendary goddess Mother. The series features elements of magic, time travel, and crossover references to Mashima’s previous works.

The series got an anime adaptation that premiered in 2021 and a second season that came out in 2023. Although the characters of the series have a peculiar resemblance to the characters of Fairy Tail, the two have been stated to be unrelated.

Fairy Tail is a fantasy manga series that ran from 2006 to 2017 and follows the protagonist Natsu Dragneel and a wizard guild named Fairy Tail and their adventures. The series has a large cast of characters, each with their own unique magic abilities and personalities.

Fairy Tail also has an anime adaptation that ran from 2009 to 2019. Additionally, the series released a sequel manga titled Fairy Tail: 100 Year Quest that started in July 2018 and follows the main characters on a new mission.

