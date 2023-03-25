How many Fairy Tail anime are there? Series explained

With Fairy Tail Mangaka Hiro Mashima set to work on a new manga series starting this year, fans may want to finish catching up to his previous series. While Eden Zero's second season is set to premiere this April, Fairy Tail has also announced that it will launch its final anime soon.

Hiro Mashima's popular manga series follows the adventures of Natsu Dragneel, a member of the popular wizard guild called Fairy Tail. He is in search of his adoptive father, Igneel, in the Kingdom of Fiore. During his journey, he happens to befriend Lucy Heartfilia and Exceed Happy and invites them to join him.

Does Fairy Tail have multiple anime?

Yes, up till now the series has three anime, with a fourth one currently having been announced to be in production. While it is tough to say when it will come out, fans can expect it to premiere sometime next year.

While the manga was serialized between August 2006 and July 2017, the anime had a long run as well, with three installments having been released till now.

1) Fairy Tail (2009)

Ezra Scarlet as seen in the 2009 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures, Satelight)

The anime, which included 175 episodes, was produced by A-1 Pictures and Satelight and was broadcast from October 12, 2009, to March 30, 2013.

This series covered the Macao arc, Daybreak arc, Eisenwald arc, Sub-zero Emperor Lyon arc, Phantom Lord arc, Loke arc, Tower of Heaven arc, The Battle of Fairy Tail arc, Oracion Seis arc, Daphne arc, Edolas arc, Tenrou Island arc, X791 arc, Key of the Starry Sky arc, and Grand Magic Games arc.

2) Fairy Tail (2014)

Lucy Heartfilia as seen in the 2014 anime (Image via A-1 Pictures, Bridge)

This installment of the anime was produced by A-1 Pictures and Bridge and was broadcast from April 5, 2014, to March 26, 2016, and included 102 episodes.

After The Grand Magic Games reaches its climax, the guild was set to be named the champions. However, the members are set to face another challenge in the form of their greatest trial.

This series covered the Grand Magic Games arc, Eclipse Celestial Spirits arc, Sun Village arc, and Tartaros arc.

3) Fairy Tail: Final Series (2018)

Natsu speaking to Lucy in the 2018 series (Image via A-1 Pictures, Bridge, CloverWorks)

The anime, which included 51 episodes, was produced by A-1 Pictures, Bridge, and CloverWorks and was broadcast from October 7, 2018, to September 29, 2019.

Natsu Dragneel attempted to reunite the members of his guild after it got disbanded, with its members spread across the land of Fiore.

This series covered the final two arcs of the main series, i.e., the Avatar arc and Alvarez arc.

4) Fairy Tail: 100 Years Quest

Illustration for the fourth anime in the franchise (Image via Kodansha)

This is yet to premiere, as no information about the same has been revealed, except that the story has been greenlit for an anime adaptation.

In the anime, Team Natsu is set to embark on a 100-year quest to "seal" five potentially destructive dragons in hiding known as the Five Dragon Gods. Each of these five dragons is set to have equal standing with Acnologia.

While the guild members are away, a new recruit named Touka is set to be introduced.

Fans can hope to soon receive some information about the anime in the upcoming months.

