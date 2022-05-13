10 most intelligent characters in Fairy Tail ranked 

In the Fairy Tail world, there are a plethora of fascinating characters, each with their own set of characteristics that set them apart. Intelligence is one of these traits. When combined with raw force, the intellect has been proven to be more effective than physical force in attaining certain objectives.

While some characters respond more instinctively and prefer fighting over talking, most of them are known to be intelligent, clever, and well-versed in ideology and strategy. This list ranks 10 of the most intelligent characters in the series, Fairy Tail.

10 of the most intelligent characters in Fairy Tail

1) Zeref (inherently intelligent)

Zeref, as seen in Fairy tail (image via Studio A1 pictures)

Some people may dislike Zeref, but he is without a doubt the most intelligent. Since the beginning of his infinite existence, he has accomplished the impossible. Even the dead could be brought back to life by Zeref, who created the formidable Resurrection System. The colossal power of Zeref terrified the demons.

2) Jellal (inherently intelligent)

Jellal is a clever, intelligent, and resourceful person who was able to trick Erza and the entire Magic Council, even becoming a member himself. He's shown himself to be a brilliant grifter and forerunner by orchestrating the plot to bring Zeref back to life after he had considered him dead and by fooling the Council into working for him inadvertently.

3) Makarov (inherently intelligent)

Makarov (image via Studio A1 Pictures)

Makarov is an expert in detecting and analyzing the essence of Mystical powers. While the rest of the group was taken in by Macao's disguise as Natsu, he was able to see right through it. He could easily discover Grimoire Heart's existence at Tenrou Island, detecting the Magical Potential of its associates from a great distance while Fairy Tail's renowned members were fighting in the Trials.

4) Mavis (book smart)

A.K.A. "The Fairy Tactician," Mavis served as the Fairy Tail Guild's first renowned guild master. The kingdom's warriors were victorious in multiple conflicts under the leadership of the princess. Her tactical acumen has been unparalleled throughout the series, and her ability to foresee combat plans makes it seem as though she can see into the future. Mavis has the ability to quickly assess the character of anybody she meets and predict how they would react in various situations.

5) Gildarts (nonpareil wisdom)

Gildarts Clive (image via A1 Pictures Studio)

One of Gildarts' greatest strengths was his ability to convey the idea that fear isn't bad, and that it can help people see their own flaws. His philosophy made him extremely compassionate towards Natsu. To put it another way, even while he acknowledged Natsu's ability, Natsu still desperately lacked the philosophy that he needed someone to hammer it into his head to achieve what Gildarts asserts is a peak on the route of magic.

6) Erza (inherently intelligent)

Erza Scarlet (image via A1 Pictures Studio)

Erza's intelligence and understanding of Magic allowed her to discover why the Galunan inhabitants were turning into demons so rapidly. In the course of the series, she was also praised by Jellal Fernandes for her ability to decipher Midnight's Reflector Magic's mechanics after just a few uses. Erza was a master of both Sword Magic and her trademark Technique, Requip.

7) Lucy (book-smart)

As a Mage, Lucy has shown herself to be an exceptional combination of intellect, reason, and intuition. Even without tasting the wine, she was able to deduce that Bora had added a tranquilizer to it. During the Trial, she used the insights contained in the Trial's framework to discover Mavis Vermillion's gravesite very easily, making her the only person in Fairy Tail to do so. Lucy also came up with the idea of leveraging a Dragon Slayer's vulnerability against Acnologia, capturing him within the Fairy Sphere.

8) Gray (battle-smart)

When it comes to physical strength, Gray falls short, but his mind more than makes up for it. In and out of battle, this has been shown to be true. Grey's greatest strength in battle is his ability to think on his feet. The Ice-Maker Mage is able to swiftly adapt his strategy depending on the current scenario because of his almost limitless capacity to create. Immobilizing his adversaries, blending his ice with other components, and even altering the pace at which he creates his constructs are some of his preferred strategies.

9) Freed and Levy (book-smart)

Freed Justine and Levy (image via Studio A1 Pictures)

She is the guild's de facto brain. As a result of her limited role in the show's plot, she does not get much attention despite her obvious brilliance. She has an inexhaustible supply of books to peruse. Freed is a devoted friend and bodyguard of Laxus Dreyar. He, like Levy, is adept at using runes, and he has a good grasp of their creation. For Laxus, Freed was a key component of the strategy for testing everyone's limits in Fairy Tail.

10) Natsu (battle-smart)

Natsu has a tendency to come off as a simpleton, but he really has a lot of intellect and is capable of handling himself in a variety of circumstances. One can think about his discovery of how to halt Jellal by destroying the Tower, or his triumph against Cobra in the manga and anime. Sting and Rogue's battle with him and Gajeel was a fantastic illustration of this as well. Natsu can also be a very crafty hero when he puts his mind into the it.

+1) Laxus

In warfare, he's shown to be a brilliant guy, but he's not smart when it comes to everyday life. A strong and arrogant lightning wizard, Laxus seemed to care solely about himself, although he was shown to be a bright man on several occasions. To overthrow the Fairy Tail Guild, Laxus created a cunning plot that placed the guild members in perilous positions.

