10 anime to watch if you like Fairy Tail

Fairy Tail is one of the most popular anime series that has been around for quite some time. It has one of the most devoted followings in the anime world. Although the narrative is lengthy, it is never dull. The storylines are endless, and it's lovely to see the bonds that form between the characters. Those that enjoyed 'Fairy Tail' should explore others in the list below.

1) My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia (Image via Studio Bones)

While most humans have obtained the capacity to develop super abilities called "Quirks," which appear in children between the ages of four and six, it is believed that roughly 80% of the world's population possesses one. You'll never find two individuals with the same quirk unless they're connected.

Some Quirk-enhanced people work with the police to rescue people and catch criminals who misuse their abilities, known as Villains among the Quirk-enhanced people. Heroes that succeed in their roles become well-known and dubbed "Pro Heroes."

In this manga and anime, a young guy called Izuku Midoriya, born without a quirk or natural talents, desires to meet a significant hero who takes on the moniker "All Might" and is regarded as a symbol of Harmony and Peace. With a beautiful grin he usually wears to make others there feel secure.

Despite the numerous bullying and prejudice by his childhood buddy Katsuki Bakugou, Deku never surrenders and does his hardest to become the best.

2) Black Clover

The storyline of this anime centers on Asta. An orphan was abandoned to fend off in an orphanage with his companion, Yuno. While everyone else is endowed with the potential to harness mana, Asta, having no magic nonetheless, instead concentrates on physical strength. Alternatively, Yuno was conceived as a genius with enormous magical strength and the aptitude to wield wind magic.

Yearning to be the next Wizard Monarch, an authoritative leader next to the monarch of Clover Kingdom, these two youths began a friendly competition. Yuno receives a fabled four-leaf grimoire owned by the first King. Grimoires with four leaves are uncommon and only granted to powerful wizards. Despite his paucity of magical abilities, Asta acquired a mysterious five-leaf grimoire containing a pair of enigmatic swords and an anti-magic performing visage-less Devil race representative. Subsequently, he and Yuno enroll in a Magic Knight team as the first stage to accomplish their aspirations.

3) Nanatsu no Taizai

Nanatsu no Taizai (Image via Studio A1 pictures)

The Deadly Sins were part of a group of knights who had dissolved ten years previously after being accused of preparing for a coup in the Liones Kingdom, which led to them being imprisoned by the Holy Knights, who eventually took power after a revolt they had helped to organize.

The anime follows how Elizabeth Liones, the third princess of Liones, tracked down the commander of the Seven Deadly Sins, Meliodas, before searching for his colleagues to clear their guilt and free the kingdom from the Holy Knights' incarceration.

Meliodas is shown to be the doomed son whose fate is intertwined with Elizabeth's as the Sins battle the Ten Commandments under the leadership of his brother Zeldris.

4) Demon Slayer

What began as a traditional plot arc evolved into something much more. After he's lost everything, Tanjiro is in a terrible place. After his little sister, Nezuko, was transformed into a monster, he became even more resolute. As he embarks on his journey, he meets new people and forms new relationships.

He also gains enemies as a result of his hardships. He stuns every monster he faces with his gentleness and slays them all. Everyone he encounters is impressed by his kind and caring nature.

He inspires multiple peers, demonstrating that he is a man of his word. Tanjiro is a charming character with loving and cute characteristics that are fun to see.

The uniqueness of each character and the variety of art styles make this anime appealing. Everything from the animation to the development of the characters makes this anime stand out.

5) Bleach

Based on its namesake manga by Tite Kubo, the anime Bleach has become one of the most popular Japanese anime series. Following Ichigo Kurosaki's experience when he gains the abilities of a soul reaper, a death personification akin to the grim reaper from Rukia, the novel follows the oncoming exploits.

It's a must for him to use his newfound abilities to protect humankind and assist the deceased on their journey to heaven. The anime version adds new tales that aren't featured in the manga.

This anime's narrative combines the traditional Japanese notion of spirits living with people and their nature, benevolent or evil, depending on the circumstances. One such example is the history of Orihime. She was raised by Sora, who died in a vehicle accident when she was only three years old. Sora grew envious and transformed into a Hollow, as her worshiping decreased over time and she attacked Orihime. This is a message to the audience to not abandon the ancient customs.

6) Dragon Ball

Dragon ball (image via Studio Toei)

Dragon Ball focuses on the exploits of Goku, who meets Bulma early on in the series and teams up with her on a quest to collect all seven Dragon Balls. On his way to study with Master Roshi, Goku bumps into his longtime comrade Krillin, and the two go to the Martial Arts Tournament. Goku takes instruction from Earth's deities to face the villainous King Piccolo and his offspring, Piccolo.

A few chapters later, Goku volunteers his life to defend the Earth from Raditz, his estranged brother, only to train in the afterlife with King Kai to protect it from Nappa and Vegeta, the two oncoming Saiyans.

In the end, he takes down the evil dictator Frieza. From here on out, as the heroes confront more difficult foes, they'll need to improve their skillsets to survive continually.

7) D-Gray Man

D.Gray-man is modeled on the namesake manga series by Katsura Hoshino. The debut chapters of the first 16 volumes of the manga were adapted for the screen, with new material added mainly in the first half. When someone you care about dies, it's natural to wish you could bring them back to life.

This is a vulnerability that the mysterious Millennium Earl takes advantage of. "Akuma," his mechanical weapons, are made by summoning the souls of the dead. The only approach to free an imprisoned soul from an Akuma is to use the anti-Akuma weapon "Innocence," which exorcizes the soul from its vessel.

Exorcist Allen Walker is assigned to the Black Order, a group of exorcists who are ready to combat Akuma and the Earl, after spending several years as a pupil of General Cross. Allen and his fellow exorcists must halt the Millennium Earl's final plan, which might lead to the planet's destruction.

8) Hunter×Hunter

Hunter Hunter (image via Studio Nippon)

Once again, this is a superb shonen with an even better plot. Gon aspires to be a Hunter one day. Gon Freecss is a little child raised to believe that both of his parents had died. To grow up and prosper as a Hunter like his father, Ging Freecss, Gon leaves Whale Island to take the Hunter Examination after learning about his father's whereabouts from Kite, his father's partner.

Hunters are members of humanity's elite who have a special license to chase and capture elusive commodities, creatures, or even other people. They are also able to enter areas that are normally off-limits to regulars.

Specialized resources are only accessible to those who have the proper credentials. The Hunter Association's yearly Hunter Examination, with a passing rate of fewer than one in 100,000, is the only way to become a licensed hunter.

9) Sword Art Online

Isekai's anime "Sword Art Online" is the most popular ever. Since the show is set in a fantasy world with magic and guilds, it made the cut. The newly launched MMORPG Sword Art Online has NervGear technology, which has delighted gamers.

Ten thousand individuals join in, and they discover that the game requires them to remain and play through all of its levels. They perish in both the virtual and the actual worlds when they die because of the game's designer. The anime's main character, Kazuto Kirigaya, must now fight for his life and discover a means to return to the real world.

10) Fullmetal Alchemist

Fullmetal alchemist (image via Studio Bones)

The anime series Fullmetal Alchemist is set in the fictitious nation of Amestris. State alchemists are alchemists who are solely affiliated with the government and are immediately awarded the title of military major in this universe. Transmutation circles, a design used by alchemists, allow them to construct almost whatever they choose.

In this anime, Edward Elric, a twelve-year-old prodigy with unparalleled alchemical talents, lost a great deal in that time. Edward is partially paralyzed after he and Alphonse. His brother undertakes the prohibited technique of human transmutation in an attempt to bring their mother back to life.

After everything he has given up, he has no one left to turn to. But he's not someone who readily gives up. When Ed bonds Al's spirit into an armored suit so that they might be together again, he finds some peace.

