Black Clover movie rises to #2 on Netflix's Top 10

Black Clover fans could not be more elated to hear that the new Black Clover movie has risen to the number #2 spot on Netflix's list of top 10. Proving again the merits of anime even in a world dominated by Western media, the film reached audiences globally despite its lack of a theatrical release. This speaks how great the film was, surpassing expectations by all means.

The Black Clover movie was released on June 16, 2023, on Netflix, featuring an anime-original plot. However, despite not being canon, the film's success is a testament to the heart and brilliant minds of the people involved, including the director Ayataka Tanemura, storyboard designers Ayataka Tanemura, Isuta and Tatsuya Yoshihara, and Yuki Tabata.

Disclaimer: This article will contain spoilers from the new Black Clover movie.

The new Black Clover movie remains highly successful on Netflix, despite its lack of a canonical link

Taking its place behind Extraction 2 in the Top 10 Movies category on Netflix, the Black Clover film claimed its place by beating hit releases like The Boss Baby, Extraction, The Angry Birds Movie, 47 Ronin, Mean Girls, Forever My Girl, We're the Millers, and Sing 2. The movie then went on to occupy important top 10 spots across the world, including USA, India, Indonesia, and Portugal.

According to mangaka Yuki Tabata, the movie is a distinctive piece of anime that is different from the canonical manga storyline. He discusses how the movie's plot may prompt spectators to wonder why that particular plot line wasn't included in the original storyline of the manga. It might not have well fit within the original timeframe back then, but at least the outcome let fans have a new movie!

The official synopsis reads:

"As a lionhearted boy who can’t wield magic strives for the title of Wizard King, four banished Wizard Kings of yore return to crush the Clover Kingdom."

Fans who are interested in world-building will be excited to hear that the story delves into the Clover Kingdom's past, revealing an insight into the ancient figure of Conrad Leto.

A brief review of the Black Clover movie

The success is hardly surprising, considering how the story flows. Black Clover has evolved into a suitable successor of Fairy Tail in the realm of magic because of the author's passion for creating powerful female characters. By subverting common shonen stereotypes of damsels in need, the Black Clover movie showcased Mereolleona and Noelle at their very finest.

Whether it was Noelle going back to her original Valkyrie mode, or Mereoleona's battle-crazed attacks akin to her encounter with the elves, every single fight pays a subtle reference to the television anime series. The Black Clover movie sequence, where Yami's black dimension slash joins with Fuegoleon's fire magic and Nozel's mercury magic to deliver a shocking strike to the adversary, brings back the idea of team combat and creatively combining powers.

The Wizard King Conrad Leto is the ideal antagonist for Asta. The movie does a terrific job of demonstrating how strikingly similar Asta and Conrad are to one another. Despite the fact that they have opinions that are completely at odds with one another, they share the same motivations and fundamental beliefs. Although there was less screentime dedicated to the side-characters, that is hardly a surprise considering that the Black Clover film had a mere runtime (113 minutes).

