10 anime main characters who are always compared to Naruto

Unquestionably, one of the most recognizable anime characters of all time is Naruto Uzumaki. Millions of followers all across the world have been inspired by his narrative of determination, resilience, and hard work in the face of adversity. Thus, it is not surprising that many other anime main characters have been compared to Naruto over the years.

This article will explore 10 main anime characters who can be compared to Naruto.

Anime: 10 main characters who are always compared to Naruto

1. Monkey D. Luffy - One Piece

The Straw Hat Pirates' captain and the main protagonist of the One Piece series is Monkey D. Luffy. After consuming a devil fruit, he gains the capacity to stretch his body like elastic. He is committed to finding the One Piece treasure and rising to the position of Pirate King.

In addition, like Naruto, Luffy places a high priority on his friendships and is always eager to go the extra mile for them. As Naruto was determined to become the Hokage, so is Luffy to become the Pirate King.

2. Natsu Dragneel - Fairy Tail

Natsu is a member of the Fairy Tail guild and has the ability to control fire. He has a hot-headed personality and often acts before thinking things through. Natsu is also always ready for a good fight and loves a good challenge.

Like Naruto, Natsu is passionate and never gives up. He is also fiercely loyal to his friends and has a strong sense of justice.

3. Ichigo Kurosaki – Bleach

Ichigo Kurosaki is the main protagonist of the Bleach series. He is a high school student with the ability to see ghosts. He becomes a Soul Reaper after meeting Rukia Kuchiki, a female Soul Reaper.

Ichigo prioritizes defending his friends and loved ones and has a serious and responsible personality. He is willing to put his life in danger to do this and is always working to become a better Soul Reaper. Ichigo, like Naruto, has a strong sense of justice and is constantly eager to assist people.

4. Gon Freecss - Hunter x Hunter

Gon Freecss is the main protagonist of the Hunter x Hunter series. Gon is an innocent young boy who aspires to become a Hunter like his father. He has a positive outlook on life and is constantly seeking out new experiences.

Gon has a strong sense of justice and is extremely devoted to his friends. He is constantly seeking methods to become a better Hunter and is prepared to take risks in order to help others.

5. Asta - Black Clover

In the Black Clover series, Asta is the primary character.

In a world where magic is everything, Asta is a young boy who was born without magical abilities. He receives a grimoire from a strong wizard, which gives him the ability to negate magic. Asta has a loud and energetic personality and never gives up, even in the face of overwhelming odds.

Like Naruto, Asta has a never-give-up attitude and a strong sense of determination. He is also fiercely loyal to his friends and has a strong sense of justice.

6. Tanjiro Kamado - Demon Slayer

Tanjiro Kamado is the main protagonist of the Demon Slayer series. Tanjiro is a young man whose family was killed by demons. He becomes a demon slayer after his sister is turned into a demon. Tanjiro puts protecting people above everything else and has a gentle and sensitive demeanor.

He is constantly seeking methods to become a better demon slayer and is prepared to put his life in danger to save others. Like Naruto, Tanjiro has a strong sense of determination and a never-give-up attitude. He is also fiercely loyal to his friends and family.

7. Eren Yeager - Attack on Titan

The main protagonist of the Attack On Titan series is Eren Yeager. Eren is a young guy who lives in a world where man-eating giants known as Titans threaten mankind. He joins the Survey Corps, a group of soldiers tasked with taking on the Titans.

Eren is a serious, tenacious individual who places the safety of his loved ones above all else. He is prepared to put his life in danger in order to vanquish the Titans and learn the truth about his planet. Like Naruto, Eren has a strong sense of justice and is willing to put himself in harm's way to protect his loved ones.

8. Yugi Moto - Yu-Gi-Oh!

Yugi Moto is the main protagonist of the Yu-Gi-Oh! series. Yugi is a high school student who solves an ancient puzzle that unlocks the spirit of an ancient Egyptian pharaoh. Together, they take on numerous duels using the card game, Duel Monsters, becoming the "King of Games" in the process.

Yugi has a kind and compassionate personality and values protecting his friends and loved ones above all else. He is constantly trying to find methods to become the finest duelist by honing his abilities.

Like Naruto, Yugi has a strong sense of justice and determination to protect his friends.

9. Midoriya Izuku - My Hero Academia

Midoriya Izuku is the main protagonist of the My Hero Academia series. Midoriya is a young boy who lives in a society where nearly everyone possesses special abilities known as Quirks. Despite not possessing a Quirk, he admires the world's greatest hero, All Might, and aspires to be a hero himself.

All Might finally chooses Midoriya to receive his power, One For All, and Midoriya enrolls in UA High School to pursue a career as a professional hero. Midoriya is a determined and unselfish character who places the welfare of others above everything else.

He is constantly seeking methods to become a better hero and is prepared to put his life in danger to defend others. Like Naruto, Midoriya is determined to achieve his dream of becoming a hero, no matter what challenges he faces.

10. Goku - Dragon Ball Z

Goku is the main protagonist of the Dragon Ball Z series. Goku, a Saiyan from the planet Vegeta, was brought to Earth as an infant and was raised by Grandpa Gohan, a human. In addition to having superhuman strength, he is also capable of using energy attacks like the Kamehameha wave.

Goku has a kind and innocent attitude, yet he also enjoys a good battle and is constantly trying to get better. He consistently puts his own life in danger to defend his friends and family. Goku's ultimate goal is to become the strongest fighter in the universe and to protect Earth from any threat that may arise.

Like Naruto, Goku is determined to protect his friends and loved ones, even if it means putting himself in harm's way. He is also always looking for ways to improve himself and become stronger.

Final analysis

These leading figures from other anime have traits in common with Naruto, including a strong will to never give up, a strong sense of justice and commitment to their friends and loved ones, as well as a constant drive to better themselves.

Despite the fact that they each have distinctive personalities and skills, they all want to protect others and excel in their fields. It may be fun for fans of Naruto to watch these other anime and observe how the characters develop and deal with their own difficulties.

