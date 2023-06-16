Black Clover movie creates a buzz hours before release

With the Black Clover movie set to be released soon, fans of the anime cannot contain their excitement online. Weekly Shonen Jump announced the movie after the TV anime's end in March 2021. Now after a wait of more than two years, the movie is finally set to release on Friday, June 16.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King sees the former Wizard King Conrad Leto break out from his seal. Following his return, he uses the Imperial Sword to resurrect three of the most fearsome Wizard Kings from the past. The four Wizard Kings together plan to destroy the Clover Kingdom. However, Asta and the Magic Knights will not let them execute their plan.

Fans on Twitter reveal their excitement for the Black Clover movie

With only about four hours before the movie's release, Black Clover fans have been creating a buzz around the movie's release. That said, even the movie creators aren't backing down, as they released a new Conrad Leto character preview hours before the movie's release.

George Cumplido @CumplidoGeorge @Diab_26 Will be waking up at midn- WONT GO TO SLEEP FOR THIS @Diab_26 Will be waking up at midn- WONT GO TO SLEEP FOR THIS 🔥🔥

While fans in Japan can watch the movie in the theaters, fans in other countries will have to wait until the movie gets released on Netflix. Considering the release time in different regions, many fans will have to watch the movie at midnight. However, no one is backing down as they will stay awake to watch the movie the moment it releases on Netflix.

Cer @Cer_clover



For us we have to wait a little bit more but we’re almost there!! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is officially out in theaters in Japan, first screenings starting at 8 am, some lucky fans are watching the movie right nowFor us we have to wait a little bit more but we’re almost there!! Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is officially out in theaters in Japan, first screenings starting at 8 am, some lucky fans are watching the movie right now For us we have to wait a little bit more but we’re almost there!! 😭😭🍀 https://t.co/ZoA6fGCjgA

RedCloak @T_RedCloak To JJK 0 and Mugen Train y'all had a good run but it wasn't a great one, Black Clover's movie about to hit different To JJK 0 and Mugen Train y'all had a good run but it wasn't a great one, Black Clover's movie about to hit different 😭 https://t.co/FZBJuu62xM

While many fans are upset that they cannot watch the anime's first movie in the theaters, they are hoping for a great watch. Some previous Shounen anime movies to create a big buzz were Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and Jujutsu Kaisen 0. Thus, fans hope the Black Clover movie performs way better than those.

Blast @BlastDSaga_ Remember when mfs said the black clover movie looks like the anime Remember when mfs said the black clover movie looks like the anime https://t.co/PzSMubJA75

The TV anime was often criticized for its animation quality. Hence, when the movie's first trailer was released, fans were doubtful whether the studio was trying to conceal the badly animated parts. However, following the release of the first four minutes of the movie on Thursday, June 15, fans are convinced that Studio Pierrot did a good job in the movie, as the anime looks better than ever.

Considering that the anime was animated so well for the first time, fans hope the entire film has such good quality animation.

Zeus @Promithean11 Are you guys hyped for the Black Clover movie? Are you guys hyped for the Black Clover movie? https://t.co/Q9dbJYvSZ2

Bam²⁵ @The25thNigga THE BLACK CLOVER MOVIE TOMORROW THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER THE BLACK CLOVER MOVIE TOMORROW THE WAIT IS FINALLY OVER https://t.co/jD5N3kKk87

Oblivious @oblivibum We need to show out for the Black Clover movie when it drops tomorrow. They went all out with production and advertising for once and if it doesn't do well the chances of the anime returning are pretty slim. I'm not worried though, I know this movie is gonna be a classic We need to show out for the Black Clover movie when it drops tomorrow. They went all out with production and advertising for once and if it doesn't do well the chances of the anime returning are pretty slim. I'm not worried though, I know this movie is gonna be a classic https://t.co/H8MbTREqAs

People must remember that Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is not just the anime's first movie but also the anime's return after two years. Hence, fans cannot contain their excitement and even envy those who could watch it before its release on Netflix.

This movie means a lot to fans as its performance could impact the anime's return. Black Clover TV anime was halted because the story got too close to the manga, not leaving enough content to be animated. Now that there is enough content, Studio Pierrot needs a good incentive to continue the anime.

Thus, fans believe that if the movie performs well, Studio Pierrot could be convinced about the anime's return. Hence, Black Clover fans are urging everyone to support the film and make it a success, not just in Japan but all around the world.

