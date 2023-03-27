Netflix reveals Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King movie's trailer and June 2023 release date

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, Netflix revealed the second trailer for Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King. While it was previously revealed, the new trailer confirmed the release date for the upcoming movie to be Friday, June 16, 2023.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is a story set between the Elf-Reincarnation and Heart Kingdom Joint-Struggle arc. Former Wizard King Conrad Leto gets resurrected, following which he aims to bring back the three most feared Wizard Kings from history and take over the Clover Kingdom.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King releases second trailer

Following the backlash Studio Pierrot received after the release of the 30-second trailer during Jump Festa 2023, the animation studio released a new trailer on March 25, 2023. The new trailer is one minute long and depicts a clearer view of the film's setting.

As per the new trailer, Conrad Leto is the 27th Wizard King as he got resurrected, following which he revived three other former Wizard Kings - Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny, and Jester Garandaros - to help himself take over the Clover Kingdom.

Yuno, as seen in the Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King trailer (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Moreover, it seems like the Magic Knight captains are the first to get targeted by the former Wizard Kings, as Silver Eagle captain Nozel Silva is noticeably injured and Black Bull Yami Sukehiro is captured.

The film was previously slated for release on March 31, 2023. However, after observing the delay in schedule due to COVID-19, Netflix postponed the release. Thus, Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King is now set to be released on Friday, June 16, 2023.

Fans react to the new trailer

Fans can't wait for the movie to get released as they have been waiting for new anime content to be released for two years since the last episode of the TV anime aired back on March 30, 2021.

Moreover, the fact that this is the first movie from the franchise has left fans urging for the movie to be released sooner. Studio Pierrot has, on several occasions, messed up while animating the series. Thus, fans are glad that the trailer, up till now, has shown good animation.

🫧Treyvon🫧 @Treyv0n__ @animetv_jp Been a black clover fan for years now and I can’t believe how well animated this looks I’m so happy BC finally getting the animation it deserves🥹🥹🥹🥹 @animetv_jp Been a black clover fan for years now and I can’t believe how well animated this looks I’m so happy BC finally getting the animation it deserves🥹🥹🥹🥹🔥🔥🔥🔥

banku kerse @BankuKerse

he is definitely cooking @animetv_jp "stop believing wizard kings" that man is on to somethinghe is definitely cooking @animetv_jp "stop believing wizard kings" that man is on to somethinghe is definitely cooking

Fans loved the new trailer due to the additional clips it gave fans to work with. Until now, the trailer was mostly focused on Asta, Yuno, and Yami. However, the trailer has now provided some content for Noelle fans as well.

Additionally, Conrad Leto's dialogue "stop believing wizard kings" amused fans as the manga revealed how Julius wasn't the man everyone thought he was.

