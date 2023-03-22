Black Clover movie releases new key visual by creator Yuki Tabata

On Wednesday, March 22, 2022, right before the spoilers for Black Clover chapter 355 were set to release, Twitter user @Diab_26 leaked the new key visual for the Black Clover movie, created by Mangaka Yuki Tabata.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King was initially set to release on March 31, however the date has been pushed back to June 16. The movie will be available in theatres in Japan, along with a worldwide release on Netflix.

Black Clover movie will release a long trailer in the coming months

Diab @Diab_26 THE NEW MOVIE KEY VISUAL MADE BY TABATA ? WHICH IS THE LEAD COLOR PAGE FOR THIS CHAPTER!! AMAZING ARTWORK HOLY DAMNNNN #BCSpoilers THE NEW MOVIE KEY VISUAL MADE BY TABATA ? WHICH IS THE LEAD COLOR PAGE FOR THIS CHAPTER!! AMAZING ARTWORK HOLY DAMNNNN #BCSpoilers https://t.co/iwI2ewOpV4

As part of the movie's promotion and eighth-anniversary celebrations, Black Clover got a lead cover page in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 17. This cover is also the new key visual for the upcoming movie Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King.

The same will be officially released on Monday, March 27, at 12 am JST on the Shonen Jump and MANGA Plus app.

Shonen Jump News @WSJ_manga Black Clover will publish a Special Talk between Yuki Tabata and Fumiya Takahashi to commemorate the series' 8th Anniversary next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #17.



More information about merchandising and plans will also be published. Black Clover will publish a Special Talk between Yuki Tabata and Fumiya Takahashi to commemorate the series' 8th Anniversary next week in Weekly Shonen Jump Issue #17.More information about merchandising and plans will also be published.

While it was previously believed that the magazine would have two color pages for Black Clover; one of them turned out to be a key visual, while the other side carried a special interview between Mangaka Yuki Tabata and Fumiya Takahashi to commemorate the series' 8th Anniversary.

As for the lead color page/key visual itself, it had the former Wizard Kings - Conrad Leto, Edward Avalaché, Princia Funnybunny and Jester Garandaros - in the background. Meanwhile, Asta, Yuno, Noelle, Yami, and Mereoleona took up the centre of the key visual.

With about three months left for the Black Clover movie to be released worldwide, Netflix is set to release another trailer soon, which will most likely be a long trailer, something fans had been asking for months.

Fans react to the new Black Clover movie key visual

After witnessing the new key visual for the Black Clover movie, fans praised Mangaka Yuki Tabata for brilliantly illustrating the lead color page. Fans were glad that the Mangaka was able to work on the key visual himself, rather than Studio Pierrot creating one.

Fans were ecstatic that the key visual featured Noelle as it had been months since she appeared in the manga. She last appeared at the beginning of the new arc and has been missing ever since. This meant that fans were missing art revolving around Noelle from Yuki Tabata, and now after months, they have received one as part of the lead color page.

Fans loved the entire key visual, especially the former Wizard King Princia Funnybunny's part. They were already warming up to her character design, however, with the new key visual, they received some additional input about her personality.

Poll : 0 votes