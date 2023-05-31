When Will Black Clover Anime Return? Explored

With Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King set to release soon, fans have been buzzing about the franchise's return. Many believe the movie's release would lead Studio Pierrot to decide to continue the anime adaptation. Considering that there is no announcement yet, let's look at how long fans might have to wait for the anime's return.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta and Yuno. While both aim to become the Wizard King, Asta has no magic. Fortunately, he received a mysterious five-leaf clover grimoire with an anti-magic devil and magical swords within it. Hence, he was able to hone the swords and use anti-magic to try and climb his way to his goal.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinion.

When can fans expect Black Clover anime to return?

Black Bull squad as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Black Clover anime's final episode was released on March 31, 2021. With that, the anime adaptation ended with 170 episodes that were adapted from 270 chapters of the manga.

Following that, the manga has released 90 chapters, which entail the remainder of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc and Arc 11. With that, it is clear that there is more than enough content for Studio Pierrot to start adapting Black Clover again.

Yuno as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

However, unlike the last time when they ran out of manga content to adapt, the studio would not want to risk it again. Hence, there is a good chance that Studio Pierrot would decide to release the series as a seasonal anime, similar to Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War and its cour releases.

Thus, instead of trying to animate the entire anime together, Studio Pierrot could adapt the anime by splitting the story into its arcs. Hence, if the anime were to return, it would first release the Spade Kingdom Raid arc as one anime.

Noelle as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Considering that about 60 chapters of the arc remain to be adapted, fans can expect a 20-episode anime for the same. However, given that most of the chapters have fight scenes in them, the number of episodes could either increase or decrease depending on how Studio Pierrot decides to deal with it.

That said, as anime fans would know, Studio Pierrot is currently working on some big franchise anime like Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Naruto special episodes, Boruto's return, Osamatsu-san anime, Kingdom season 5, and others. While Studio Pierrot also has a team designated for Black Clover that worked on the movie, it is tough to say that the studio would immediately have them work on the anime's return.

Yami as seen in the movie (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Thus, fans can expect Black Clover anime to return as early as the latter half of 2024. One must remember that it takes about 9–12 months to produce a 12-episode anime. Hence, Studio Pierrot could either opt to release the anime in cour or delay its release until later.

However, one must remember that all of this is just a prediction based on situations. There are a lot of factors that go into account before an anime is even announced. Hence, fans must take this with a pinch of salt. There also remains the possibility that Black Clover will receive a similar treatment to that of Bleach, meaning that it may take years before the anime even gets announced.

Poll : 0 votes